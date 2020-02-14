Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey senior wing Charlie Weick had a four-point night (goal and three assists) to earn the 100th point of his career Friday at Blue Mound Arena in Luverne.
The Bulldogs beat Luverne 9-6.
Also for the Bulldogs, Brady Sowder and Logan Throldahl scored two goals each. Shawn Lehtinen, Brendan O'Keefe, Seth Reicks and Tristen O'Brien netted one goal each for the winners.
Sowder, Lehtinen, Reicks, O'Keefe, O'Brien, Aiden Blashko and Jake Rimstad each had an assist.
Minnesota River goalie Mitch Kotek made 22 saves as the Cardinals out shot the Bulldogs 28-21.
The Bulldogs open the Section 1A playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 18. Seeding will be Sunday.
Big South Conference Boys Hockey
Team W L T PTS Overall
New Ulm 15 1 0 30 18-6-1
Marshall 12 3 0 24 16-8-0
Minnesota River 12 4 0 24 14-10-0
Luverne 10 6 0 20 15-10-0
Waseca 8 7 0 16 16-8-0
Windom 7 9 0 14 8-14-1
Worthington 3 13 0 6 4-19-0
Fairmont 2 14 0 4 5-19-0
Redwood Valley 2 14 0 4 3-21-0