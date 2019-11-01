Twenty-one St. Peter Saints have qualified for the Section 1A girls swimming and diving meet at noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 6-9.
Swimming is at Rochester Recreation Center, with preliminaries on Wednesday and finals on Friday. The top 16 qualify for finals. The top 8 make the championship finals, and 9-16 make the consolation finals.
Diving is at Rochester John Marshall, with preliminaries on Wednesday and finals on Friday.
Swimmers tend to peak at section or state meets. St. Peter girls will have swim their personal bests to qualify for state.
None of St. Peter's swimmers have met the state-cut times going into the section. That's their best chance to make state, along with placing in the top two in each swimming event and the top four in diving.
The Saints are tapering for the section, meaning they're reducing training in the days just before the section to reach their peak at that meet.
St. Peter senior Lauren Feder finished fourth at the Section 1A True Team. She has a chance at state in diving if she places in the top four at the section, St. Peter head coach Mary Lager said.
Two Saints' swimmers have the best shot of placing in the top two. Senior Morgan Kelly is seeded second in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100 breastroke. Sophomore Jaiden Landsom is seeded fifth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Lager listed these St. Peter swimmers as the best chances to go to state by state-cut times:
- 1:53.49 Medley Relay State Cut- Shelby Graft, Morgan Kelly, Jaiden Landsom, Olivia Denzer
- 1:57.99 has to drop 4.5 seconds from seed time
- 1:41.60 200 Free Relay (to be determined) State Cut
- 1:48.85 has to drop 7.25 seconds from seed time
- 2:15.10 200 Individual Medley -Morgan Kelly
- 2:17.47 has to drop 2.37 seconds from seed time
- 1:09.63 100 Breaststroke -Morgan Kelly
- 1:10.67 has to drop 1.04 seconds from seed time
- 1:58.82 200 Freestyle -Hannah Denzer
- 2:05.37 has to drop 6.55 seconds from seed time
- 5:27.62 500 Freestyle -Hannah Denzer
- 5:36.57Â has to drop 8.95 seconds from seed time
- 1:00.13 100 Butterfly -Jaiden Landsom
- 1:03.19 has to drop 3.06 seconds from seed time
- 1:00.81 100 Backstroke -Jaiden Landsom
- 1:06.05 has to drop 5.24 seconds from seed time
- 1:00.81 100 Backstroke -Shelby Graft
- 1:06.82 has to drop 6.01 seconds from seed time