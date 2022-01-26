...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA...
.Wind gusts up to 45 mph will lead to areas of blowing and
drifting snow across western Minnesota through this afternoon.
Widespread visibility down to 1 mile is expected across open
areas, with brief whiteout conditions possible.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
St. Peter girls basketball sluggish second half results in loss to Providence Academy
Tuesday night, the St. Peter Saints girls basketball team traveled to Plymouth to take on Providence Academy, the second straight game against teams from the Independent Metro Athletic Conference. Despite trailing by only three points at the half, and a 28-point scoring night from wing Rhyan Holmgren, the Saints ultimately fell to the Lions 64-53.
Providence Academy had three players combine for 53 points in the game as they relied on their strengths for the win.
The loss drops the Saints to 16-3 (6-0 BSE) with seven games, four road and three home, remaining in the regular season schedule.
St. Peter returns to the hardwood Friday, Jan. 28 when the team travels to take on conference opponent Waseca.