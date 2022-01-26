Tuesday night, the St. Peter Saints girls basketball team traveled to Plymouth to take on Providence Academy, the second straight game against teams from the Independent Metro Athletic Conference. Despite trailing by only three points at the half, and a 28-point scoring night from wing Rhyan Holmgren, the Saints ultimately fell to the Lions 64-53.

Providence Academy had three players combine for 53 points in the game as they relied on their strengths for the win.

The loss drops the Saints to 16-3 (6-0 BSE) with seven games, four road and three home, remaining in the regular season schedule.

St. Peter returns to the hardwood Friday, Jan. 28 when the team travels to take on conference opponent Waseca.

