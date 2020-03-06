Two former St. Peter High School players are making their marks early in their careers as starters for Gustavus Adolphus College softball team.
Sophomore first baseman/catcher Xandra Zachman and freshman pitcher/third baseman Mackenzie Brey have been among the Gusties' star players already this season.
Zachman played first base as the Gusties split their first four games Feb. 29 and March 1 at the Rochester Regional Dome. In the opening game, an 11-3 win over Dominican, Zachman batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a sacrifice.
Brey (1-0, 0.00 ERA) played in three of the first four games. She pitched a 1-2-3 last inning against Dominican and closed the last two innings in the 3-2 loss against Eau Claire allowing one hit and striking out one. Brey tossed all five innings in the 11-1 win against Mount Mary, allowing one unearned run on one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks.
She played third base in the first three innings against Eau Claire. She has hasn't gotten a hit yet, but she has walked three times and scored a run in four official at bats. She has a 1.000 fielding percentage with one putout and two assists in three chances.
Zachman is batting .333 this season with a 1.000 fielding percentage with 10 putouts in 10 chances and a double play.
Last season as a designated hitter, Zachman batted .271 in starting 18 games. She had 13 hits, including three doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored. She had a .929 fielding percentage with had 25 putouts, one assist and two errors in 28 chances.
Playing together since their 8-and-under youth softball days, Zachman and Brey have gotten to know each other and become friends. That's helpful in college.
Zachman said she likes having two St. Peter players on the same team.
"Coming into college, you meet a lot of new people, which is great, but it helps having someone know how you play and how you work, what they like and what works best for them to get them through a tough inning," Zachman said.
Brey agreed: "It helps build a great dynamic for our team going in already knowing people. You come in and you end up knowing your freshman class really well, but then if you can broaden your horizons with some of the upperclassmen, it helps build that community."
Zachman, who catches in practices and plays first base during games in college, caught for Brey in practice during high school.
"She's a very good pitcher," Zachman said. "Even just so far, she has made a lot of progress, and she's going to be a key for us in late games. She's going to do a great job."
The Gusties have four pitchers, one in each class: senior, junior, sophomore and freshman.
Brey said Zachman, who plays the corner infield positions, mostly first base and catcher, if needed, "is a good utility player who can pop in anywhere in the line-up where we need her."
Comparing high school to college softball, Brey said, "It is night and day. Our practices are run a lot swifter. We have more of focus going into each practice. My head coach (Britt Stewart) in college was a pitcher, so she does pitching workouts. In high school, it was more like go get it at pitching practice. If I was having an off day, they really didn't know how to help me and say your snap is off or your back hip isn't firing like it should that kind of thing. But now having a head coach that knows exactly like what I'm doing wrong helps a ton pitchingwise."
Zachman agreed that college is a whole different world.
"Absolutely," she said. "And having the focus of our head coach and assistant coaches who specialize in their own thing. So the head coach specializes in pitching. Coach [Jim] Hanson specializes in infielding, and coach [Kristen] Prunty specializes in outfielding, and they all specialize in hitting. Each person is able to get what they need out of each practice to help us succeed in games. It's more competitive than in high school which is nice because you see a lot of people who are a very high skill set."
The season typically starts Feb. 1, except this year the players were in Africa, so they didn't start till Feb. 10.
Zachman said, "Things so far have gone really well. I know being a sophomore, I have definitely gotten more of a handle on it, getting a good balance between classes and softball. Being able to give full attention to each thing as it's needed. So that's definitely been easier this year."
Comparing her first year with her second, Zachman said, "This year I'm happier with my performance than I was last year. Just getting used to how the coaches want you to play. So last year I was tweaking my swing. This year I definitely came in with more knowledge, knowing what is expected from me and what I need to do to continue my own play. I'm always making improvements. With college softball, you're always improving little things. Nothing is ever perfect, and you want to keep expanding to get to your full potential and do what's necessary in games. I am still tweaking my swing and getting my timing down."
Brey said she finds herself playing a new role in college.
"In high school I pitched a lot more, which is fine," Brey said. "We have upperclassmen pitchers. I just need to earn my spot. It isn't just going to be given to me. I have gotten better since we started pitching in January four days a week. We do way different workouts, and that helped me a ton. And during the fall season coach changed my form which has helped me in the long run. In the fall I was struggling a lot. But once I figured out how to use my legs the right way, I've been throwing a lot better. And I had eight strikeouts in one game and an ERA of zero in seven innings which is kind of good. Coming in as a freshman like against Eau Claire, they're really good. I think I've grown a lot. I still have a lot to work on, and so I keep fighting for that position."
Zachman and Brey like the prospects for the team this season.
"I think that we can definitely go far even improving from last year working with each other," Zachman said. "Coming in last year my class is a very big group of girls. So learning to work with each other I think this year is better than last and that we're making a lot of progress to where we want to be. I believe we have a very strong field, a very strong line-up. I think we can do really great things if we just keep focused and set out minds to it. We're definitely getting better every year and really pushing through and hoping to see playoffs in the future.
The Gusties have not made the MIAC playoffs in three years. The top six teams make the playoffs. The Gusties finished eighth last year.
"We have a lot of good team chemistry," Brey said. "Everyone knows the right way to push each other, so we're all making our team better, more than doing our own thing. I think that's really special."
Zachman is a psychology major and is thinking of following up at Minnesota State University, Mankato for a master's degree. "Ideally I would like to work somewhere in sports psychology. Working with people one-on-one is something that I'm definitely strong in, so I'd like to do something along that line. I'm in a sports psychology class now, and I have enjoyed it. It's very interesting, especially coming from a student athlete."
Brey is an undeclared major. "I literally have no idea what I want to do. I don't have to make a decision until the end of next year. So in my fall and spring semesters I've taking almost all my generals."
This summer Brey and Zachman will continue playing softball with the Gusties in the Dunning League for college teams. "We'll still play as a team so we'll still be growing as a team instead of everyone going their separate ways and playing softball," Brey said.
Zachman added, "It's run with no coaches, so everyone plays to stay in it and stays focused on what we need to do."