Sophomore righthander Maya Pettis pitched a three-hit shutout to lead St. Peter softball team to a 2-0 victory over New Ulm Monday at Jefferson Fields.
The win clinched the Big South Conference West Division big school championship for the Saints who upped to 10-0 in the conference and 11-3 overall.
Both teams played errorless ball, and the Saints had only five hits, compared to 22 in the last meeting against the Eagles.
"We definitely cleaned up our defense this week against New Ulm, although our bats fell a little super short compared to the first game in this series, but it was enough tonight, and we will take the sweep of New Ulm and the Big South Conference (Big School Division)," St. Peter head coach Heidi Niemeyer said.
New Ulm ranks second in the West Division at 5-1, 6-5.
The win clinches a season sweep for St. Peter over New Um. The Saints also defeated the Eagles 17-7 on May 4.
Pettis struck out seven and walked one to up her record to 5-2.
The Saints jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Second baseman McKenna Van Zee led off with a single to left. Shortstop Grace Remmert sacrifice bunted Van Zee to second, she went to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Ryenne Pettis.
The Saints upped their lead to 2-0 in the second inning. Center fielder Dani Johnson singled to right, and catcher Alyssa Hrdlicka hit an RBI double down the third baseline to drive in Johnson.
St. Peter collected five hits, led by Johnson, who finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Van Zee went 1-for-3 with a run scored. First baseman Lilly Ruffin batted 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Hrdlicka hit 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Prior to the game, players received wooden plaques with their names engraved on them in honor of parents' night. St. Peter industrial technology teacher Warren Peterson led the production of the plaques.
"It was a great night to honor our parents, and fun to do it the day after Mother's Day," Niemeyer said. "They have been so supportive especially these last two years helping all of these daughters navigate and journey through the unknowns."
St. Peter will meet the East Division champion Pipestone Area (10-0, 14-0) for the overall Big South Conference championship at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25,probably at Pipestone.
St. Peter hosts Jordan at 4:30 p.m. Friday.