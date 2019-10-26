Hundreds of costumed characters went the distance in the 16th Annual St. Peter Halloween 5K Fun Run and Walk Saturday starting and ending at St. Peter High School.
Presented by by St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and Pulse Fitness, Southern Minnesota's Largest and Fastest Parade of Costumes attracted 324 participants with 290 completing the 5K.
Andrew Thies, 27, of Waconia led a team called Wolverines to a first place time of 17 minutes and 54.36 seconds.
Also on the Wolverines, Jose Nevares, 16, of Gaylord, took runner-up in 18:47.23, and Micah Scherer, 16, of Green Isle, finished third in 19:11.91.
Jill Nolta, 33, of Mankato was the fastest female in fourth place overall (19:30.67).
Andrew Neuman, 18, was the fastest finisher from St. Peter, placing fifth in 20:54.94.
Other top 40 St. Peter finishers included Jennie Friedrich, 37, in 11th place (23:07.18), Marshall Browne, 20, in 14th (23:19), Enzo Gazzola, 9, in 15th (23:23.52); Robert Gazzola, 58, in 16th (23:23.54); Teagan Holmes, 18, in 21st (23:48.61); Jaspar Treat, 18, in 24th (24:17.26); Thomas Johnson, 11, in 26th (24:21.49); Henry Nienow, 9, in 29th (24:29.77); Allison James, 19, in 30th (24:42.65); Shea Hildebrandt, 16, in 32nd (24:42.87); Vivian Hendrickson, 11, in 35th (25:39.97); Liam Engelhardt, 15, in 37th (25:50.37); Paul Bulger, 58, in 38th (25:57.25).
Roxanne Wehner, 40, was the top finisher from Le Center in 18th place (23:38.72).
Mackenzie Steinborn, 14, earned the top finish for Kasota in 33rd (25:06.12)