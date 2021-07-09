The St. Peter Saints offense marched runners across home plate all night while a gem of a pitching performance from Luke Regner powered the Saints to a big victory over the Belle Plaine Tigers. St. Peter earned the 11-1 win in seven innings of action to improve to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in River Valley League play. Jeff Menk said of the game, "We played good and Luke pitched a really good game. We played good defense and we didn't really give them any extra walks or baserunners."
After a quick top of the first, the Saints took the early lead when Cody Booker hit an RBI single up the right-side gap to score Tyson Sowder from second. "I've always kept it [hitting] kind of simple. I try to make sure I get my foot down and then it's see ball hit ball." Booker added after the game when discussing his approach at the plate.
St. Peter scored a second run when Ryan Kapsner scored from third on a double steal when 11 or 33 started a rundown from second. With another man in scoring position, Jeff Menk connected on an RBI single to put a third run on the board for the Saints.
St. Peter starting pitcher Luke Regner moved through the Tiger lineup quickly in the second and third innings before giving up his first hit of the game, a double to left field, in the top of the fourth. Belle Plaine would score that runner on a fielder’s choice but were unable to do anymore damage the remainder of the night.
In the bottom of the fourth, Sowder hit into a fielder’s choice but still collected an RBI as Conner Bjorling scored from third. The Tigers put runners at second and third with two-out in the top of the fifth but stranded both after hitting a deep flyout to left field.
In the bottom of the fifth, Booker collected his second hit of the night with a leadoff double before Konicek drew a walk to put runners at first and second. CJ Siewert then hit into a fielder’s choice, but the placement allowed the runners at first and second to advance. Menk then connected on a soft blooper that floated over the first basemen for a single to score Booker. When discussing the team's hitting approach, Menk said, "We hit the ball well and we were patient at the plate all night. They struggled to throw some strikes and we didn't help them out by chasing balls out of the zone."
Billy Hanson drew a walk to load the bases before Josh Robb hit a single to left to score Konicek. The Saints earned another run, their seventh of the night, on a fielder’s choice that scored Hanson.
The Tiger's leadoff hitter crushed a ball into deep right centerfield in the top of the sixth, but centerfielder Sowder chased down the ball making an outstretched grab to rob a double from Belle Plaine. Regarding Sowder's value as a defender, Menk added, "He brings a lot of versatility on defense playing a lot of positions and has very good range in the outfield."
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Saints put together a string of hits, including his third hit of the night for Booker, to score three runs. With a runner at third and two out, Menk hit a walk-off single into left field, giving the Saints the 11-1 victory.
As a team, St. Paul finished the night with 10 hits compared to four from the Tigers and committed a single error compared to two from Belle Plaine. Booker and Menk each finished the game with three hits on the night. Booker stated, "It was a good team win all around and we will enjoy this one."