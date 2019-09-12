A pair of newcomers stepped up for St. Peter boys soccer team in a 2-1 Big South Conference win over Fairmont Thursday at Fairmont Soccer Complex-Jeffery Kot Fields.
First-year senior goalkeeper Kaden Oeltenbruns, in his second appearance in goal, picked up the victory by making eight saves. The Saints had 11 shots on goal.
Oletjenbruns replaced regular starter Jaden Neubauer in the Mankato East game because Neubauer a prior commitment, and Oeltjenbruns started in the nets in the Fairmont game because Neubauer was injured in practice Wednesday, and backup goalie Owen Carlson had a knee injury.
St. Peter head coach Alex Nadeau likes Oeltjenbruns' athleticism, although he has things to learn about playing goalie. Oeltjenbruns also is a starting player in basketball and baseball.
"He played well even though he was out of position sometimes," Nadeau said. "That comes with experience. It's helpful that he is in three sports. He is an athlete."
Former St. Peter goalie Joe Siebels, now a goalie coach for St. Peter, worked with Oeltjenbruns for only a day.
"Now Jaden is feeling the pressure of competition at his position," Nadeau said.
If he is able to practice Friday, Neubauer may be able to return for the next game 1 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Christian Area in Edgerton.
Sophomore forward Wesley Yang scored first for the Saints in the first 10 minutes of the first half. It was his first varsity goal. He took a pass across the top of box from Cooper Dean and shot it in with his left foot.
"It was a really nice shot," Nadeau said.
The Saints upped their lead to 2-0 about 10 minutes later on a goal by junior striker Seth Reicks, assisted by junior striker Yahye Mohamed. "Seth took a pass from Yahye and beat the goalie one-on-one," Nadeau said.
Fairmont cut the lead to 2-1 late in the first half to finish off the scoring.
Nadeau said the Saints "did a fantastic job of passing and moving the ball quickly. There was not a lot of dribbling and superstars. They passed after two touches. That's the style I like to play."
In addition, Nadeau said the Saints gave 100 percent effort."Everybody was putting their best foot forward. Everybody was coming on the field sweating and tired. Except for the Waseca game, where we played 60 percent, the kids are flying after the ball. I'm proud that they leave it all on the field. As long as they put their best foot forward, it's good. I'm really happy with how the season is going. Teams are getting better. That games are getting closer. But we're gaining mental toughness."
St. Peter improved its record to 6-1-1 overall and 5-1-1 in the Big South, while Fairmont fell to 3-4-1, 2-4-1. The Saints also beat the Cardinals 4-1 in the first game of the regular season.