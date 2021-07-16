A disastrous seventh inning cost the St. Peter Saints baseball team in a River Valley League matchup against the Jordan Brewers. Nine runs for the Brewers in the seventh was enough to put them ahead by 10 after 7 innings causing the game to end by run rule with Jordan on top 12-2.
It looked as though the Saints were going to score in the early going as Tyson Sowder and Cody Booker each hit singles in the bottom of the first, but St. Peter wasn't able to bring either runner home as baserunning errors cost the team scoring opportunities.
Jordan used the momentum from the bottom of the first and were able to put the first two runs of the game on the board in the second. The runs came together with runners on second and third after the Brewers connected on a single into right field.
In the top of the third, Jordan was in danger of scoring once again when a sharp ground ball was grabbed by shortstop Josh Robb who took a couple of steps to get the out on second before gunning the ball over to Jeff Menk at first for a 6-3 double play, effectively ending the Brewer's scoring opportunity.
With the Saints batting in the bottom of the fourth inning, Booker was hit with a wild pitch, allowing him to advance to first. Jovan Rodriguez then stepped up to plate and worked a long at-bat to a full count. The payoff pitch was right down the middle and Rodriguez crushed a ball into the right-centerfield gap for an RBI triple.
John Olson managed to tie the game on the next at-bat with a deep sacrifice fly which brought Rodriguez home from third.
Jordan re-took the lead in the top of the fifth when they scored a run after a fielding error kept the inning alive.
The seventh inning determined the outcome of the game as the Brewers strung together a total of six hits while capitalizing on a pair of walks and a pair of errors in the field to score a total of nine runs.
Needing a run to extend the game past the seventh, Rodriguez picked up his second hit of the night with a single and Jeff Menk drew a walk, but neither were able to be scored, causing the Saints to fall 12-2.
As a team, St. Peter finished with four hits and four key errors while Jordan recorded 11 hits and only a single error. With the loss, the Saints fall to 9-8 on the season overall and 4-4 in River Valley League play.