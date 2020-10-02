In a battle of unbeatens for first place in the Big South Conference, Worthington shut out host St. Peter 5-0 on senior night on Friday.
The two teams had tied in their first meeting 2-2, but the Trojans dominated the action in the rematch with the quickness and slick passing, keeping the ball in the Saints' end of the field for most of the game.
Although the Trojans took while to score, it was only a matter of time before they broke through the usually steady St. Peter defense and goaltending.
After a scoreless first half, the Trojans finally tickled the twin in the 43th minute on a goal off a corner kick.
It took awhile for the next goal, but the Trojans made it 2-0 at 56th minute on a shot from the right side to the far side of the net.
It became 3-0 at 71 minutes on a sharp angle shot from the left side.
The Trojans made it 4-0 in the 73 minutes and 5-0 in the 75th minute.
With the win, the Trojans clinch first place in the conference at 7-0-1, while the Saints fall to 5-1-3 with two regular season games left. The Saints and the Trojans meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Worthington.
St. Peter finishes off the regular season in another rematch at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at St. Peter against Marshall. The Saints and Tigers tied in the opening game of the season