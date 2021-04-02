Coaches
Head coach: Dale Compton, 21st year
Assistant coaches: TJ Palesotti, 17th year; Alex Nuy, 3rd year; Bree Meyer, 2nd year; Sydnee Germscheid, 1st year
Key Athletes
Tyler Erickson (12th grade), Simon Morgan (10th grade), James Younge (10th grade), Lauren Yenish (10th grade)
Keep Your Eye On
Logan Carlson (12th grade), Aidan Graivelle (11th grade)
Moved On
Dawson Davito, Sydnee Germscheid, Mitchell Johnstone, Ellie Nygren, Brett Omtvedt, Jerrett Peterson, Cooper Thomez,
2019 Recap
In 2019 the girls team placed 6th in the Valley conference while the boys finished 3rd. The Crusaders have one returning All-Conference award winner in sophomore Simon Morgan. At the subsection meet the girls team finished in 7th place and the boys finished 4th. Loyola/Cleveland had one 10th-grader and two 8th-graders advance to the Section 2A championship meet that year, Tyler Erickson, Simon Morgan and Lauren Yenish.
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"Last year was tough for all spring sports athletes," Compton said. "We had a large group of seniors who weren't able to finish off their high school track and field season the way they had hoped. But they all understood the importance of health and safety and why the season was cancelled. We were hoping throughout the spring that there would eventually be an abbreviated season so they continued to workout on their own just staying ready in case things changed."
2021 Season Outlook
"With the MSHSL guidelines and restrictions on competitions we don't have any set predictions or expectations for the team this year," Compton said. "Right now we are just looking to get a full schedule set so the athletes can get out and compete."
Coach's Comments
"It's exciting to be back in action after we lost our spring activities last year. We have a young team this year that is very eager to learn and complete. With so many seniors graduating from the team last year we have many spots available for new athletes to step up and fill. We are just thankful for the opportunity to compete this spring and are looking forward to a safe, fun season. -Dale Compton, Head Coach
By The Numbers
45 - total athletes
4 - returning letter winners
5 - Seniors