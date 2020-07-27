A 10-run fourth inning Friday night propelled the St. Peter town team to a decisive 13-2 victory over Arlington in seven innings at Veterans Field. The win improves the Saints’ River Valley League record to 8-2, which secures them at least the No. 2 seed in Region 6 playoffs.
Walker Froehling made his first career start on the mound for St. Peter, throwing a scoreless first frame in an opener role. Kevin Sandborg came in relief for the second inning and would pitch the rest of the game.
The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after a double and two singles before the STP offense erupted for 10 runs in the fourth. Austin Pinke started the rally with a lead-off double, which was followed by hits from Jeff Menk (twice in the inning), Hunter Wilmes, Tyson Sowder, Andy Regner and Brad Morris. The Saints also coaxed three walks and were beaned twice to cap a 15-batter inning.
St. Peter added three runs in the fifth after three hits and an error to take a comfortable 13-1 advantage. Arlington scored one run in the seventh after a pair of singles and a double, which led to a one-out, bases-loaded situation. But on the next play, Morris fielded a hit in short center field and gunned down the force out at home plate. Sandborg was then able to draw a groundout for the final out to enforce the 10-run rule after seven innings. Sandborg picked up his second win of the season after allowing two runs on seven hits.
Morris led the Saints' offense, batting 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, stolen base and three RBI.
St. Peter’s final regular season home game Sunday against Le Sueur is postponed to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 27 due to unplayable field conditions after the overnight downpour. The Saints wrap up the regular season 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan and begin Region 6 playoffs at home next Sunday at 6 p.m.