Some nights the shots are just not falling, and for the undefeated St. Peter girls basketball team, good looking shots routinely bounced off the iron Thursday night.
Fortunately for the Saints, their defense picked up the slack by holding the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers to 37 points. St. Peter was able to make the big plays at the end of the game to pick up the 47-37 win and improve to 6-0.
"To only give up 37 points is a good night on defense," Saints coach Bob Southworth said. "Even if we have games where we aren't playing well on offense, we know we can lean on our defense and that's what won us this game."
In the early going, St. Peter was able to gain the initial edge when Grace Remmert checked in off the bench and immediately hit a corner three, putting the team up 10-5. On the following inbounds pass, Rhyan Holmgren was able to get a hand on the ball for a steal before finding a cutting Josie Wiebusch for an easy layup.
A few minutes later, Annika Southworth was able to draw contact while laying in a bucket and was able to convert the and-one to put the Saints up 22-15. Maddie Kamm followed that up with a steak and fast break layup. St. Peter took a 24-20 lead into the locker room after Remmert blew up the Panthers' final possession by drawing a charge with 1.4 seconds in the half.
One early possession in the second half saw Holmgren completely body out G-SL players and record three offensive rebounds in a single trip before being fouled. Southworth was able to get several good looks early in the third but struggled to find the bottom of the net, which allowed the Panthers to pack the lane with their zone defense..
"We haven't seen a 2-3 zone much this year and we didn't play well against it," said coach Southworth. "I thought early we were trying to attack the zone with the dribble and we went away from that."
Holmgren carried the offensive load for the Saints throughout the second half but with three minutes remaining, the Panthers were able to cut the lead to 36-33, the tightest the game had gotten after halftime.
Needing a big play, Kamm once again was able to predict a pass and steal the ball before getting it into Holmgren's hands to closeout the game. Holmgren made all six of her free throw attempts in the final minutes to close out the win, and finished the night with a game-high 25 points.
"You have to find different ways to win when your shots aren't going in, and we did that tonight," said Southworth. "like I told the team, we just have to pick each other up and we will keep getting better."
Annika Southworth finished second on the team in scoring with nine points while Lilly Ruffin added five points of her own.
The Saints return to the hardwood Friday, Dec. 17 when they host the Waseca Bluejays with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.