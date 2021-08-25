Having a shortened season last year due to COVID, the Saints girls tennis made up for lost time in their first week of season play.
Starting last Friday, at a tournament in St. James, then a Saturday tournament at home, a makeup match on Monday, and a home Tuesday match, the Saints already played almost half of the number of matches they played the entire season last year.
They come into the 2021 season with having lost to graduation three of their four top doubles players, leaving room for last year’s top JV players to move into varsity positions.
Saints: 5-1, overall; 4-0, 2AA Sub-Section.
St. James Quad
On Friday, St. Peter travelled to St. James for a Quad Tournament against Pine City, Marshall, and
the host team. The Saints fell to Pine City 2-5, but three of the lost matches went into third-set tie breakers. The Saints then won 4-2 against Marshall with one match stopping early due to inclement weather.
The final match of the day, what Coach Rothenberger called “the battle of the Saints” between St. James and St. Peter, had to be postponed to Monday.
He predicted it would a tough, close match and it was with St. Peter Saints narrowly winning 4-3. St. Peter got its first win with Annika Southworth at No. 2 Singles and the doubles teams swept up three additional wins, with Macy Weller and Maddie Kamm carrying in the deciding final win in a third-set tie breaker.
Saints vs. Pine City 2-5
Singles
No. 1 Ella Sell, Pine City def. Amelia Hildebrandt 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Addison Sell, PC def. Josie Wiebusch 4-6, 6-3, 10-5
No. 3 Southworth def Brooke Boland, PC 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 Lily Struss, PC def. Rhyan Holmgren 6-3, 4-6, 14-12
Doubles
No. 1 Maddie Berglund-Allison Unverzogt, PC def. Molly Voeltz-Raina Roemhildt 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Weller-Kamm def. Sophie Lanti-Claire Emmons, PC 7-5, 1-6, 10-6
No. 3 Malid Minysha-Brenna Youngbaurer, PC def. Kali Erickson-Zetta Haugen 6-0, 2-6, 10-3
Saints vs. Marshall 4-2
Singles
No. 1 Hildebrandt def. Kaia Christensen, Marshall 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 Southworth def. Dani Ewig, Marshall 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 Taylor Depaer, Marshall def. Weller 6-2, 6-3
No. 4 Kamm def. Taylor Miller, Marshall 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
Wiebsuch-Holmgren def Leah Matzner-Eden Knudson, Marshall 6-3, 6-3
Leah Schaefer-Regan Loft, Marshall def. Voeltz-Roemhildt 6-0, 6-2
Erickson-Haugen vs. Kaylee Prins-Samantha Maner, Marshall 7-6 (9), 1-2 (match stopped; weather)
Saints vs. St. James 4-3
Singles
Jaely Haler, SJA def. Hildebrandt 6-2, 6-2
Southworth def. Sailor Mohlenbrock, SJA 6-0, 6-4
Eva Romsdahl, SJA def. Roemhildt 6-0, 6-3
Marian Mireces, SJA def. Erickson 4-6, 6-3, 10-6
Doubles
Wiebsuch-Holmgren def. Allison Bluedorn-Keyana Haler, SJA 6-2, 6-2
Weller-Kamm def. Alexis Brekken-Mika Wessels, SJA 6-3, 1-6, 10-6
Voeltz-Sophia Doherty def. Mykena Hanson-Daniela Trapero, SJA 6-1, 6-2
St. Peter Triangular
On Saturday, the Saints hosted a tournament against Mankato East Cougars and Hutchinson Tigers, both
2AA Sub-Section teams. The Saints won against Mankato East 7-0 and against Hutchinson 5-2.
Rothenberger noted that “East had a lot of players who graduated this past year and the previous year, so they had a lot of new players. I could relate to that with our boys tennis team starting off from scratch in a lot of positions.”
Rothenberger mixed up singles and doubles, placing Josie Wiebusch at No. 1 singles and Amelia Hildebrandt at No. 1 doubles with Rhyan Holmgren. Wiebusch won her match in a third set tie-breaker and Hildebrandt and Holmgren brought in 6-1, 6-1 win.
Rothenberger explained, “We had a good match with Josie at No. 1 singles. It was good to see her come back from that first set loss. She turned her game on; those are the reactions you want to see form your seniors.” Wiebusch felt the mental game was tougher at singles than doubles: “With doubles you have the other person to rely on, too, but with singles it’s just yourself.”
For Hildebrandt, the challenge of doubles came at “net play and getting used to another player at the net during returns”.
Although Hutchinson was a tougher competition, Rothenberger said he “was pleased with how we played singles. Maddie had a close set a No. 4 singles and turned it up the second set really well with hitting more winners. Rhyan played some good tennis today, too. Annika is always steady, and Amelia played really well today, too.”
Saints vs. Mankato East 7-0
Singles
No. 1 Wiebusch def. Sydney Jacobs, East 4-6, 6-2, 10-3
No. 2 Southworth def. Tiegan Richards, East 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Kamm def Brynja Flitter, East 6-0, 60
No. 4 Erickson def. Auerie Hernandez, East 6-0, 60
Doubles
No. 1 Hildebrandt-Holmgren def. Baylee Knott-Addi Wassman, East 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Voeltz-Weller def. Ashlyn Leddy-Kalea Homich, East 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Roemhildt-Haugen def. Hannah Westman-Mylie Gleason, East 6-1, 6-1
Saints vs. Hutchinson 5-2
Singles
No. 1 Hildebrandt def. Ellie Petersen, Hutchinson 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 Southworth def., Lauren Nelson, Hutchinson 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 Holmgren def. Kylie Lindersmith, Hutchinson 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 Kamm def. Audrey Hanson, Hutchinson 7-5, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 Wiebusch-Weller def. Erica Eckhart-Claire Schweim, Hutchinson 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 Avery Watzke-Stella Docken, Hutchinson def. Voeltz-Erickson 2-6, 6-1, 10-4
No. 3 Jolynn Hauen-Morgan Briggman, Hutchinson def. Roemhildt-Haugen 6-4, 7-5
Saints Host Marshall
On Tuesday, the Saints hosted the Marshall Tigers, sweeping singles and clinching No. 2, 3 doubles to win 6-1. Rothenberger noted, “The thing about our line-up, it’s a bit like a chameleon. We adapt to the environment we’re playing. I knew Marshall had some good doubles and so I put my stronger players in singles to put pressure on them to carry that load. We won all singles matches and some quite convincingly. We were playing our A game today in singles.”
He continued, “In doubles I thought we played well, too. Josie and Macy (at No. 1) played a good doubles game. They did a fantastic job of not beating themselves up. When you play three tie-breakers, you know it’s close.” Wiebusch-Weller narrowly lost in the third-set tie breaker.
“This is a tough team,” Rothenberger stated, “and we took it to them. That’s what I want to see against
Mankato West (Friday), because they will be even tougher and I hope we will be hungry enough to go
after them.”
Saints host Mankato West Friday 4 p.m. at SPHS.
Saints vs. Tigers 6-1
Singles
No. 1 Amelia Hildebrandt def. Eden Knudson, Marshall 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Annika Southworth def. Leah Matzner, Marshall 6-1, 7-5
No. 3 Rhyan Holmgren def. Taylor DePover, Marshall 6-2, 6-0
No. 4 Maddie Kamm def. Taylor Miller, Marshall 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Leah Scheafer- Regan Loft, Marshall def. Wiebusch-Weller 7-6 (7), 6-7 (5), 10-12
No. 2 Voeltz-Sophia Doherty def. Kaia Christensen-Kaylee Prins, Marshall 6-3, 7-5
No. 3 Roemhildt-Erickson def. Dani Ewing-Samantha Malter, Marshall 6-4, 6-2