Carter Kopet has taken on a variety of roles at Gustavus Adolphus College since setting Minnesota State High School League passing records for completions (798), yards (11,214) and touchdowns (186), playing nine-man football at Cleveland High School, leading the Clippers to state in 2015.
While he played backup quarterback in his freshman season for the Gusties, he has switched positions going into his second year at Gustavus.
"I changed positions because the coaches saw this as a way to benefit the team while also putting myself in the best position to succeed," Kopet said. "I have been able to expand my knowledge in our offense each year learning quarterback, running back and wide receiver in order to be as versatile as I can be to help my team in any fashion."
As a freshman, Kopet completed two of five pass attempts for 29 yards and one touchdown. He was injured as a sophomore.
"My playing time has been very limited to this point," Kopet said. "My freshman year I was able to backup our QB, and my mentor, Michael Veldman, who I was able to learn a lot from and was lucky to receive reps when he was not in the game.
"My sophomore year I was very excited to have an expanded role in our offense, but suffered a torn ACL going into week one. I was forced to miss the remainder of the season to focus on rehab and was healthy and excited for the start of my third year before the cancelation due to COVID-19."
But Kopet, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, still has managed to have some highlights individually and as a team.
"A memory I will always have at Gustavus is when I was able to throw my first touchdown pass to one of my current roommates, Dalton Thelen," Kopet said. "I also will never forget the 'Moorhead Miracle' when we drove up to Concordia Moorhead in a blizzard and won on a last second Hail Mary touchdown."
Kopet's goals in football are to help lead the team to a championship.
"My goal as a football player is to be a leader worth following," Kopet said. "As a team, we have a lot of individuals chasing one common goal in a MIAC championship, and I just want to do my part to contribute to that goal by being the best player, leader and teammate that I can possibly be."
Kopet said he "chose to play football at Gustavus because I fell in love with the core values of the program and built a great relationship with different coaches, alumni and players even before my arrival. I wanted to play football in college because it was a sport that I fell in love with at an early age and have had a burning passion for ever sense.
"I looked at many schools when choosing to move to the next level, and I fell in love with the program, the facilities, the staff, the exceptional education offered, and the future career possibilities that Gustavus had to offer. To me, it was the total package. Gustavus Football has exceeded all my expectations, and I am beyond blessed to be in the position I am today."
Kopet credits many people for his success in sports.
"I have so many people in my life that I am able to credit my success to," Kopet said. "I have been beyond blessed to have amazing people in my life every step of the way to continue to push me to be the best person and player I could possibly be.
"My parents Robbie and Jaci are a huge reason I am who I am today. They support me in every way possible and have done anything and everything for myself and for my teammates through the years. My dad and I have spent countless hours playing catch, and to this day he will still come and throw to me.
"I am also extremely thankful for my past coaches, especially Erik Hermanson, my past teammates, and the community of Cleveland for the endless support they have given me. I also would not be the player or the person I am today if it was not for Coach Haugen and the rest of the staff at Gustavus and my current teammates who believe in me and push me to be the best version of myself."
Because of pandemic virus, Gustavus fall sports were moved from the fall to the spring and affected the way practices are run.
"Like everything, COVID-19 has affected our football team," Kopet. "We had our fall season canceled this year and delayed to the spring. We also had a very abnormal practice schedule with various safety measures. We were able to practice for a few weeks with masks, screenings, social distancing and small pods to limit our exposure."
The Gusties have continued to train in different ways.
"We have continued our strength training no matter the restrictions thanks to Coach Vine (Strength and Conditioning Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach Zach Vine) and his extreme commitment to our team," Kopet said. "We have ranged our training from in person lifts on campus, to outdoor team lifts, to an online synced app for when we are all away from campus where we can record numbers and communicate to others, all the way to our 'no excuses' lift where we can get a full session in with only household items.
"Coach Vine has challenged us to attack every challenge when it comes to strength training, and he has done a great job leading by example by being prepared for whatever restrictions may come our way and continuing to push us to grow as individuals and as athletes. I am very thankful to have coaches that keep us connected and striving for growth even in a unique time."
Kopet looks forward to playing in the spring.
"Playing in the spring will offer a unique experience in our football careers that we will never forget," he said. "There is nothing better than playing football in the fall with a full schedule and playoffs, but we just want to play so bad right now. We would put on the pads right now in the snow if that meant we got to play the game we love. We haven’t got to compete in so long that whether it be spring or fall, we are just excited to play football!
"College athletics is a very special opportunity. No matter the level or the offer, having the opportunity to play at the next level and be part of something bigger than yourself is an amazing experience. College sports are challenging, but equally as rewarding. During these times you will make some of your best memories, meet some of your best friends, learn some of your best lessons, experience success, and experience failure. All of these things allow for you to develop in a way that prepares you not only for a successful sport career, but for a successful life.
"We are extremely excited for the upcoming season; go Gusties!"
Majoring in business management along with minoring in coaching, Kopet said: "I am not completely sure in which direction I plan on taking my degree, but I plan on pursuing being a financial adviser, a job in sales or marketing, or using my knowledge to become an entrepreneur."