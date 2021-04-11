St. Peter softball team (3-0) notched two more wins in the Big South Conference Saturday on a chilly but sunny day.
"We got ourselves into a couple of binds early in the first game, and we were always playing from behind during game 2," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "We never backed down though, and pulled out a bottom of the 7th come-from-behind win. We are still working out the nerves."
Game 1: St. Peter 11, Worthington 1 (5 innings)
Ryenne Pettis pitched the full five innings and allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
McKenna Van Zee batted 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and one run.
Ryenne Pettis went 1 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs.
Lilly Ruffin finished 1 for 3 with one RBI and two runs.
Sophia Doherty went a perfect 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Grace Remmert hit 1 for three with a run.
Alyssa Hrdlicka went 1 for 2 with two runs
Game 2: St. Peter 8, Worthington 7
Ryenne Pettis pitched two innings with one strikeout, allowing four hits, one walk three runs, and ninth-grader Kali Erickson pitched the final five, with five strikeouts, eight hits, no walks, two hit by pitches and four runs.
Van Zee hit 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Ruffin went 3 for 4, with a double, three runs and one RBI.
Doherty finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs (walk off single) and one run.
Dani Johnson batted 1 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and one run.
Hannah Brenke had a hit in four trips to the plate.
In the bottom of seventh, with Worthington leading 7-6, Lauren Niemeyer walked to get on base, she advanced to 2nd on a passed ball. Then Ruffin hit a single scoring Niemeyer. Then Ruffin stole second and third, Hrdlicka walked to put runners on first and third, and Doherty ripped a single to center field scoring Ruffin.