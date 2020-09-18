Loyola Cleveland boys cross country start

The Loyola/Cleveland boys varsity gets off the starting line at Thursday's Crusader Dual with MCW. (Photo courtesy of Dale Compton)

Martin County West won the boys' and girls' team titles in a cross country dual meet with Mankato Loyola/Cleveland at Thursday's Crusader Dual at Good Counsel Camus School.

The Mavericks edged the Crusaders 24-31 in the boys' varsity division.

Jake Lewis of MCW took medalist honors in 16:52 in a field of 12 runners.

Loyola/Cleveland's Tyler Erickson and James Young placed next in line in second and third in 17:04.1 and 18:27.4, respectively.

Also for the Crusaders, Jorden Rossow placed seventh in 19:29.8, Nathan Strobel ninth in 21:14.9,  Andrew Bubloltz 10th in 21:52.9, Eric Rohlfing 11th in 22:10.1, Grant Wangness 12th in 22:41.9 and Leo Simpson 13th in 22:51.4.

MCW girls won 16-43 over the Crusader girls.

Katie Harthe of MCW finished first in 20:39 out of a dozen girls.

Lydia Wangnesss led the Crusaders with a fifth-place time of 23:29.9.

She was followed by teammates Macey Ziebarth in seventh (25:34.4), Jewel Factor in eighth (25:47.3), Lora Koester in 11th (30:28.7 and Marie Leonard in 12th (31:02.4).

