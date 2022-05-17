Veteran drivers found their way to victory lane for the 42nd consecutive opener at the Arlington Raceway.
Cory Probst, a past national IMCA champion had a great birthday present as he drew No. 1 for the start in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature. Chad Volk moved forward from his seventh-place start to challenge Probst but settled for second behind Probst. Jordan Robinson from Marshall won the Hess Technology best appearing car in the IMCA Hobby division.
Nate Coopman, a past IMCA champion started in the No. 1 spot for Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature but the 23 cars behind him also wanted that top spot and some got a bit clustered as the race went on. A yellow flag came out on the sixth lap. On the restart, Coopman managed to take the lead
again with Alan Lahr on his rear. Another yellow lap came out as Coopman had mechanical troubles and pulled into the pit area. That gave Brett McConnell the lead as he had passed Lahr and then Lahr and RJ
Esqueda each changed spots. At the end, McConnell won the race while Lahr and Esqueda finished behind McConnell. McConnell was a triple crown winner as he won his heat, feature and the best appearing car contest.
Karl Hewitt Jr. was a clean sweep winner as he won his heat race and feature winner. Logan Wagenius was the early leader in the race but half way through the race, last year’s track champion took the lead for him. By lap nine, Hewitt was in command of the race with Robinson and him jockeying spots for
the remainder of the race with Hewitt edging out for the win.
Matt Looft, past track and national IMCA Sport Modified winner, drew No. 2 for the start of the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature and jumped out front at the start and managed to stay in the lead through five yellow flags and restarts to win the race. Tony Stephensmeir tried to battle with
Looft but had to settle for second ahead of Eric Bassett who had moved forward after being involved in a yellow flag incident on lap three. Charlie Rustman from St. Peter won the best appearing car contest.
Trevor Serbus, last year’s IMCA RaceSaver Sprint track champion, was leading the race by lap three getting around six cars. A red flag was thrown when the rookie No. 17 rolled his car in turn No. 1 on the first lap of the race. Once the race restarted, Serbus gained the lead and stayed out front with Mike Stien powering through to gain nine spots and try to catch Serbus. Serbus motored his car to the front to win the race ahead of Stien and the Bode Collision and Glass 24b of Brandon Buysse which took third and the 24g Chris Graf that took fourth. Serbus also won the best appearing car contest.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature saw 22 cars begin the feature and three different leaders in the 20-lap race. Matt Schauer took full advantage of his No. 1 pill draw. He led the first eight laps until a yellow flag came out for a spinning car. Ryan Bjerkeset was then able to take over the lead but Schauer and him battled back and forth for the remaining of the race. With only a few laps left, Chad Schroeder in the No. 7k car was now in the mix but on the white flag lap, Dave Moriarty moved up from fifth place
to follow Schroeder across the line. On the last lap, Bjerkeset edged past Moriarty for second. AJ Zimmerman won the best appearing car contest in this class.
The Ottomotive Tire and Repair IMCA Modified feature saw Brandon Beckendorf draw No. 1 for the start and that is where he stayed throughout the duration of the race to win. Trent Loverude took second and Toby Patchen took third. Jason Schroeder from Plato won the beat appearing car contest.