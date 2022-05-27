When Marty Anderson and Cooper Dean joined forces in the Section 2A individual tournament, it was the first time the two crossed rackets together in varsity competition. Two days and three matches later, they stood together, not just as teammates, but as doubles section champions bound for Minneapolis and the MSHSL State Tournament.
"I've played doubles with other people, and we definitely had to get used to each other's styles of play, but I'd say it worked out," Anderson said after the duo received their medals Thursday afternoon.
"Marty made that adjustment from a teammate that was super skilled and experienced last year in Kelson Lund, to me and my playstyle really fast," added Dean.
The combination of pure grit, athletic skills, determination and confidence propelled the second seeded Saints to a pair of convincing wins, 2-0 (6-1, 6-2) over Nathan Wuotila and Gray Nelson of Litchfield and 2-0 (6-1, 6-3) over Nick Frundt and Vern Johnson of Blue Earth Area. Those wins allowed Dean and Anderson to compete in the championship match against top seeded Alex Draeger, the No. 7 ranked player in 2A, and Braden Olson, of Litchfield.
"I'm feeling so proud of these young men, they played their A game today and needed it to surpass some really good double teams today, including Litchfield, the No. 1 seed and rightly so," said St. Peter tennis head coach Aaron Rothenberger. "… you have to expect they are going to make you earn it and they did."
The championship battle began with the doubles teams splitting games early before the Saints duo pulled away and closed out the first set, earning the 6-4 win and putting the Dragons on their heels. Needing a strong start, the Litchfield pair won the first game of the second set behind the deadly serve of Draeger.
St. Peter would dominate the second game on Dean's serve to tie things up and in the third game, Anderson made several highlight plays including masterful lob shot from the back of his own zone and a beautifully angled play at the net to put him and Dean up 2-1. Anderson followed that set with his serve that the opponents struggled to contain and convincingly put the Saints up 3-1 before the Dragon duo took a game back to cut the lead to 3-2.
In the next game, Dean added a highlight lob shot winner and on game point, Anderson drilled the game winner straight through the middle between the defenders to go up 4-2. Dean and Anderson combined for a series of circus saves in the seventh game and after falling behind 30-40, they forced the game to deuce before picking up the advantage on a ball in the net and winning the game, taking a 5-2 lead, with another angled shot from Anderson at the net.
At this point, the Dragon teammates dipped into everything they had and managed to survive multiple advantages from the Saints in the next two games to come back and cut the lead to 5-4.
Things looked grim for Dean and Anderson who immediately fell behind 15-40 in the 10th set with the Litchfield pair on the verge of tying the second set, but after a pair of missed serves, Anderson pushed the game to deuce with a monster slam at the net. Litchfield won the next point to take advantage but the attempted return of a shot from Dean went off the top of a Dragon racket and out to bring the game back even.
Anderson made another big play at the net for the point to give the St. Peter teammates the advantage as well as match point and after Dean returned the serve deep, the Litchfield shot went low and into the net, causing the Saints friends, family and teammates in the Swanson Tennis Center to erupt in cheers as Anderson and Dean celebrated their hard-fought victory.
"That's a show of determination, they brushed off a bit of a setback and focused on getting over the final goal, which is easier said than done," said Rothenberger. "But they got in the mindset that they weren't out of it and that they could finish this off and it showed right there."
"When I teamed up with Marty, I knew we could go all the way," added Dean.
With the win, Dean and Anderson now begin preparations for the MSHSL State Championships which are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 9 and will take place at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Information regarding the state tournament can be found at https://www.mshsl.org/sports-and-activities/tennis-boys.