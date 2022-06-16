After working together to earn the Section 2A doubles championship, the next step for senior Cooper Dean and junior Marty Anderson was the MSHSL State Championships which were held in Minneapolis. In the opening round, the duo overcame a grueling first set defeat to earn a 2-1 (6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3) victory before ultimately falling to Andy Stevenson and AJ Helmer of Fridley 2-0 (6-3, 6-2) in the quarterfinals to bring an end to their tournament run.
Due to the structure of the MSHSL State Tournament, teams that advanced into the quarterfinals do not enter the consolation bracket which is why the duo's run ended with the quarterfinal loss.
"Marty and Cooper played well and they enjoyed their experience there," said St. Peter tennis head coach Aaron Rothenberger.
The first-round match was as much a test of wills as it was tennis skill as Jake Bradach and Owen Buggert of Rock Ridge (Virginia) earned the first set victory 7-6 with the tiebreak victory in five. Anderson and Dean refused to let that first set loss define their tournament experience though and the comeback was on in full force as the duo, still only playing in their fourth official doubles game with one another, found their groove.
After taking the second set 7-6 (3) to tie the match, Dean and Anderson feasted on the momentum and made sure that in the third set, there would be no doubt about who would win as they completed the comeback with the 6-3 victory.
The St. Peter duo's quarterfinal opponent had a completely different round one experience defeating their foe 2-0 (6-1, 6-0) and that extra rest paid dividends in the match. In the end, it was the power and freshness of the Fridley duo that brought an end to the run for Dean and Anderson.
"We didn't have answers for Fridley's power game with their serves and strokes," noted Rothenberger. "We had a difficult time holding our own service game and that ultimately did us in for the tournament."