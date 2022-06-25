Despite trailing the St. Clair Wood Ducks since the top of the first inning, the St. Peter Saint town team never gave up hope and on the back of a three-run eighth inning rally, they were able to send the game to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, St. Peter put together a two-out rally that resulted in Billy Hanson crossing home for the game-winning run after a wild pitch ball four made it to the backstop, giving the Saints a 4-3 victory.
St. Peter found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the Wood Ducks scored a run in the first and two more in the third and that gap would remain intact until the the bottom of the eighth inning. Andy Regner started on the mound for the Saints and pitched through seven innings allowing three runs, only one of them earned, while striking out six batters.
The defense of the Saints heled firm throughout the early-inning offensive drought with the pitching of Regner and four put-outs from Austin Pinke at shortstop including a couple of highlight plays. In the top of the eighth, Luke Regner relieved Andy found himself in trouble as the Ducks put a pair of runners on base with a single out. Luke Regner shut down the threat with a strikeout followed by a weak grounder that he fielded before making the throw to first for the third and final out.
In the bottom of the eighth, Cody Booker led things off with a hard-hit double over the right fielder's head that one-hopped into the wall. Pinke followed that up with a walk after a flyout and Josh Robb drew a walk to load the bases.
Billy Hanson then hit a sharp grounder to the shortstop who had the opportunity to make the throw to first for an out, with Robb having made a good jump to second, but the throw went wide and allowed Booker to score from third. Luke Regner followed that up with a clutch two RBI single that tied things up at 3-3.
In the top of the ninth, the Wood Ducks did get a runner to second but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat and they never truly threatened in the top of the 10th before the final Saint rally and Hanson's walk-off run.
St. Peter returns to the diamond Sunday, June 26 when the team hosts the Henderson Tigers with first-pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.