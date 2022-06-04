The two day Section 2AA Championship track meet proved exciting until the very end for the St. Peter track and field program as six individuals as well as the 4x200m boys relay team qualified for the MSHSL state championship. A trio of throwers, Cadence Selzler-Campion (shot put), Katie Gurrola (discuss), and Luke Banks (discuss) as well as Brogan Hanson (100m dash), Corbin Herron (110m hurdles) and Kole Guth (pole vault) all earned berths to the state championships while Guth and Hanson were joined by Derek Guth and Vinny Guappone in the 4x200m relay to advance as a team.
Those advancing to the state championships will travel to St. Michael-Albertville High School to compete June 9-11 against the best athletes in the state of Minnesota.
St. Peter Boys Results
As a team, the St. Peter boys finished fifth out of the 12 schools with a score of 74.
Senior Brogan Hanson blew away the competition in the 100m dash with a time of 10.89 in the finals to finish first and qualify for state. His time of 10.89 moves him into second-place all-time in St. Peter history behind Ethan Allen's time of 10.74 in 1990. He followed that up with a third-place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 22.47, a mere 15 hundredths of a second behind the second-place slot and another state qualifying.
In the 110m hurdles, sophomore Corbin Herron qualified for state with a second-place finish and time of 15.48. He added a sixth-place finish in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.35 later in the afternoon.
In the 4x100m relay race, the team of Vinny Guappone, Kole Guth, David Zhang and Derek Guth earned fourth place with a time of 44.49. Later, the team of Guappone, both Guth's and Hanson finished second in the 4x200m relay race to qualify for state with a time of 1:30.13.
Kole Guth brought home the section championship in the pole Vault Wednesday evening with a top clear of 12'6" to qualify for the state championship.
Freshman thrower Luke Banks put together a career day in the discuss throw when he claimed the section title with a throw of 164'11", a whole nine feet and 10 inches further than the second-place thrower. Interestingly enough, he also had two more throws of over 164' during the session.
"I've been peaking on my lifting for this and it all came together today," said Banks. "After the first throw over 164 feet, I was thinking 'I can do this, I could throw 170,' and I didn't but, I felt really good and still had two other really good throws."
Bennett Olson joined Banks in the final round of throws, finishing fourth with a top mark of 136'9" on the afternoon.
St. Peter Girls Results
As a team, the girls finished eighth out of 12 schools with 43.5 points.
In the 200m dash, Grace Dloughy finished eighth with a time of 27.56 to earn a team point.
Freshman Kiera Friedrich finished fifth in the 400m dash with a time of 1:01.67 to score four team points. She also finished sixth in the 800m run with a time of 2:31.82 scoring three points.
The 4x100m relay team of Dloughy, sophomore Rachel Salfer, seventh grader Liliana Prunty and eighth grader Adeline Letts earned the sixth-place finish with a time of 53.22.
In the 4x800m relay race, the team of eighth grader Robin Hibscher, junior Hadley Stuehrenberg, senior Morgan Peterson and seventh grader Kady Thoms finished fifth with a time of 10:58.74.
In one of the most dramatic events of the afternoon, Cadence Selzler-Campion qualified for state with a second-place finish in the shot put with a PR throw of 35 feet. Going into her final throw, she was in fifth place, but after having stepped away and just practicing her form after her fifth throw, she reached back and made her best throw in her career.
Having entered the round in fifth place though, despite now sitting in second with a throw of 35', Selzler-Campion had to wait out three other throwers who could still exceed her mark. The first thrower ended up scratching but the second made her best throw of the day near the midway mark between the 10' arcs, causing everyone to hold their breaths. When the number was called, it came in at 34'9.5", two and a half inches shorter than Cadence's throw, and the third and final trailing thrower came up well short, punching Cadence's ticket to state.
"I was definitely nervous," she said afterwards. "All that hard work with coach, who has us put in the extra practices, makes it worth it."
In the discuss throw Wednesday, Katie Gurrola claimed the section championship with a throw of 119'4" to qualify for state.
After having joined Gurrola and boys discuss thrower Luke Banks who had also qualified for state, Selzler-Campion was incredibly happy with the performance of the St. Peter throwers.
"We have a lot to be proud of," she said, "We worked really hard this season."