The athletic fields of St. Peter and Le Center actually benefited from the destruction of the March 29, 1998 tornado.
While it caused so much damage that it shut down home games for all spring sports, except golf, it led to improved and expanded facilities that were back and running in the fall.
St. Peter High School, which was located at what is now St. Peter Middle School, gained a new and bigger football, track and field and soccer field, stands, press box, concessions and scoreboard. It also added better, bigger and brighter lighting as well as new grass.
At the football field/track, ticket offices/storage building with athletic supplies inside was turned into rubble.
The press box was bent over and nearly flattened by the storm.
At Veterans Park, home of the Saints baseball teams, many of the same improvements came, including better lighting, infield, outfield, fencing, dugouts, backstops, stands and warning tracks around the entire field. It also included two new tornado-profit concrete restrooms. A new scoreboard and a press box came later.
Softball fields at Jefferson Park also received upgrades in fencing, backstops, scoreboards, dugouts, fields, spectator seating and concession stand.
The high school baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park and the softball fields at Jefferson Park were basically leveled with backstops and fences blown down and the concession stand and bleachers in rubble.
The scoreboards and dugouts were damaged at both ball fields. And most light standards were either bent over or knocked down.
"None of the fields are useable," Superintendent Gill Carlson said.
St. Peter tennis courts also were destroyed and repaired with new nets and resurfacing. The tennis court fences were knocked down, the court surfaces were cracked severely and the nets were damaged.
The indoor courts at Swanson Tennis Center at Gustavus Adolphus College also were damaged by the storm. The plastic bubble dome was disintegrated.
Gustavus also benefitted with new football, baseball, soccer and track field facilities.
The St. Peter golf team's home course at Shoreland Country Club was not severely damaged. Only a few trees were downed.
The priority was given to repairing the high school and middle school buildings. The goal was to have the athletic facilities ready for the fall.
St. Peter games were limited to varsity only. Almost all of the South Central Conference game were played. Most of the nonconference contests were cancelled.
Although there was not a B-squad or junior high baseball or softball, there was an intramural program for seventh- through ninth-grade players.
Grades 7 through 12 met in classes from noon to 4:45 p.m. each day. Games were rescheduled an hour or so later than normal to accommodate students getting out of school later.
Many of St. Peter's opponents have lighted fields, so they could play night games.
The first week of softball, baseball, tennis, golf and outdoor track meets were washed out.
Practices resumed April 15.
Le Center ball fields also were hit hard including scoreboards, lights and fences at Ray Plut Field where baseball and football games are played. Upgrades were done throughout.
Le Center softball fields at Centennial Park also had significant tornado damage and have been upgraded.