Ashlyn Loula received the 7-9 Most Improved Swimmer
This season Ashlyn grew stronger, became more efficient with her strokes, and had great practice habits. She pushed to keep pace with the older swimmers and as a result we saw several BIG drops in her times. One of her highlights this year was earning the opportunity to compete in the Section 1-A Swimming and Diving Meet. Prior to the section meet she cut 101 seconds off her swims. At Prelims she cut 7.78 seconds in the 200 Free and 7.85 seconds int 500 Free.
Eve Zimmerman received the 10-12 MOST IMPROVED SWIMMER
This athlete does not settle for “good enough”. She pushes herself and her teammates every day at practice. She has been getting faster year after year and this season she is being recognized by her teammates. Eve is an athlete who cares more about the Team’s success over her personal outcome.
This year she challenged herself by swimming the 100 Butterfly. Each time she raced she dropped time cutting a total of 9.4 seconds. She also cut 11 seconds in the 200 Free and 28 seconds in the 500 Free. Altogether she chopped 64 seconds off her swims.
Sarah Coe received the HARDEST WORKER
When you get an athlete that is highly motivated, eager to learn, willing to try and is a fierce competitor it is truly special. In the pool Sarah challenges herself at each practice and serves as a positive role model for our young athletes. She is confident, powerful, and self-motivated. She sets goals for herself and works to achieve them. She spent time lifting weights over the summer to get stronger, to be ready for the swim season. Her teammates know she works very hard!
Addison Landsom received the DIVER OF THE YEAR
The grace and body control of Addison’s diving made her a standout this season. In competition she was confident, calm, and charismatic. She makes very difficult skills look easy to perform.
Addison worked very hard to improve her diving and perform well under the pressure of competition. In the BIG meets she competed like she’s been diving for years! However, Addison was a first-year diver who had to learn several new dives. Throughout the season she steadily improved her 6-Dive list to an impressive score of 201.90 points. She raised her 11-Dive list to score 303.00.
Hannah Denzer received the MOST VALUABLE SWIMMER
Hannah has worked incredibly hard, for most of her life, to become an elite high school swimmer.
She is a fabulous athlete who demonstrates her strength, tenacity and will to win! She led the SAINTS in scoring with 364.5 varsity points. She set three SPHS School Records: 200 Free, 500 Free and 400 Free Relay. She set two Section 1-A Meet Records in the 200 Free & 500 Free. She was crowned the Section 1-A Swimmer of the Meet. She is an ALL-STATE swimmer in the 200 & 500 Freestyle.
Adrian Schutt received the 2022 SAINTS SPIRIT AWARD
The SAINTS SPIRIT AWARD goes to an athlete who made a BIG impact on the team this year!
Adrian is full of energy and very supportive of her teammates and friends. Proud and passionate describes the energy put into cheering at meets. Adrian’s contribution to the success of our Team isn’t measured by a stop watch. Instead, it is seen by the friendship, laughter and enjoyment given to team mates on a daily basis. Whenever we needed someone to cheer for swimmers racing in the pool Adrian was there!