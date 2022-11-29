IMG_4493.jpg

Swim & Dive Team Awards: Ashlyn Loula, Eve Zimmerman, Sarah Coe, Addison Landsom, Hannah Denzer Not pictured Adrian Schutt. (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)

Ashlyn Loula received the 7-9 Most Improved Swimmer

IMG_4512.JPG

State Participation: Coach Denzer, Hannah Denzer, Sophia Ruffing, Coach Lager. (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)
IMG_4507.JPG

Record Breakers: Hannah Denzer, Eve Zimmerman, Trista Landsom and Sarah Coe (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)
unnamed.jpg

Mantas All City Award: Anna Boomgaarden, Hannah Denzer, Laura Klatt, Izzy Johnson and Cadence Tish. (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)
IMG_4494.JPG

2023 Team Captains: Izzy Johnson, Hannah Denzer, Eve Zimmerman and Paige Wachal. (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)
IMG_4485.jpg

A plaque awarded to coach Lager from assistant swim coach Jen Denzer. (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)
IMG_2470.jpg

Kaitlin Kamm Leahy and Mary Lager (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)
IMG_2464.jpg

Members of the Lager family, Amy Lager, Louis Plasky, Mary and Kip Lager, Alissa and Trevor Plasky. Not pictured, Ashley Lager. (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)
IMG_4491.jpg

“Hat Trick” Section 1-A, Assistant Coach of the Year; Jen Denzer, Swimmer of the Year; Hannah Denzer, Head Swimming Coach of the Year; Mary Lager. (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)
IMG_4509.JPG

13 members of the 2022 swim and dive team who are a part of the Saints top 20 all-time performers. (Photo submitted courtesy of Mary Lager)

