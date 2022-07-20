7.21 golf group.JPG

The entire field as well as event organizers gather after the opening ceremony just before heading out for a round of golf. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday morning, the grounds of Shoreland Country Club welcomed first responders from over 13 different departments, as well as supporters, to compete in the inaugural Helping Minnesota Heroes Golf Classic. 

7.21 golf grass flag.JPG

The Shoreland Country Club painted a replica United States flag on the hill leading to the clubhouse below the flagpole. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
7.21 golf flag.JPG

Members of the William R Witty Post 37 National Honor Guard salute while presenting the colors during the national anthem. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
7.21 golf bell.JPG

St. Peter police chief Matt Grochow rings the memorial bell in honor of recently passed St. Peter Police chief Matthew Arnold Peters who passed away in February of 2022 after having served 42 years in law enforcement. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
7.21 golf table.JPG

An adaptation of the "Missing Man Table with the following elements; 

The cloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve.

The single red rose; displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers.

The red ribbon symbolizes our continued determination to account for our missing.

A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate; captured and missing in a foreign land.

A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty.

The lighted candle reflects our hope for their return, alive or dead.

The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God.

The glass is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share a toast.

The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.

(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

