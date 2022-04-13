...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Wednesday announced the members of the 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. Gustie seniors earning a place on this year’s team include Hunter O’Bert (Eden Prairie), Mitchell Borchardt (Le Sueur), Kevin Durham (Gaylord), Brady Essig (Dodge Center), Austin Fest (West Des Moines, Iowa), Joe Fortwengler (New Ulm), Logan Holley (Fort Worth, Texas), Brett Hufendick (Minneapolis), Zach Jakes (North Mankato), Max Kahn (Medina), Carter Kopet (Cleveland), Spencer Kuhn (Ricefield, Iowa), Luke Oleson (South St. Paul), Jesper Salverda (Inver Grove Heights), Nathan Schroepfer (Sleepy Eye), Ethan Sindelir (Wells), and Dalton Thelen (Cold Spring).
An elite group of 1,559 players from 313 schools qualified for membership in 2022, the Society’s 16th year. The initiative has now honored 14,636 student-athletes since its inception.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:
Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2021;
Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.
Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale);
Met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and
Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2021 season.