During the debate between Attorney General Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz, Mr. Schultz said the Attorney General should not be “suing egg producers in Minnesota.” Why did Schultz bring that up? As a farmer, who has observed Ellison meet with Minnesota farmers and engage their concerns in meetings throughout the state, I took notice.
I’m glad Mr. Ellison explained the case. In 2021, the Attorney General sued the large agribusiness corporation Sparboe Farms for price-gouging because of Sparboe’s extreme price increases on eggs during the pandemic – a 200% increase. Sparboe’s gouging profited them by $2.1 million, which came out of the pockets of Minnesota wholesalers and consumers.
The case was settled when Sparboe agreed to provide more than 1 million eggs to food pantries across the state. As Ellison said to Schultz in the debate, “I am fighting corporate price-gouging and getting food to low-income Minnesotans and you’re here attacking me for it!”
Now I have learned that the Chief Executive Officer of Sparboe has donated the highest amount allowed to Schultz’ campaign. For the CEO, who better to have as Attorney General than hedge fund lawyer Schultz, whose career has been spent advancing the interests of wealthy investors and corporations?
And for Schultz? To me, it explains why he would, out of the blue, bring up eggs in the middle of the debate. He was advocating for a wealthy donor. After all, that is what he has been paid to do.
It also explains a key reason I’ll be voting to re-elect Keith Ellison. We need a People’s Lawyer as our Attorney General, not a fox in the henhouse.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.