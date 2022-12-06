The giving spirit of our region is truly remarkable. As of December 6, Greater Mankato Area United Way is at 71 percent of our campaign goal of $2,160,000 to fund 55 programs serving more than 51,000 annually in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
You can find the full list of partner agencies at MankatoUnitedWay.org/our-partner-agencies.
A recent donor told us, “No other organization is doing the work that Greater Mankato Area United Way is. I give to our United Way because of the community-led vetting system and your efficient use of funds. You are making an impact.”
We could not carry out our important work with the giving hearts of community members, businesses, volunteers, in-kind donors and others. Donations to our United Way stay in our region to improve people’s lives. Our United Way does not use donor dollars for our events and instead relies on sponsorships and in-kind donations.
Each spring, community members carry out the review process for the fall fundraising campaign. During this process, every program requesting Greater Mankato Area United Way funding is reviewed. Our partner nonprofits provide basic needs and emergency services, support individuals and families, nurture children and youth, enhance the lives of people with disabilities, and promote health and wellness.
A diverse group of more than 90 community volunteers make up the Community Impact teams that review the funding applications each year. The volunteer teams interview the nonprofits to learn who they serve, how they use their funding, and the impact they make. The teams make the recommendation to our United Way’s Board of Directors on how the funds should be distributed the following year. Please contact our office if you would like to part of an Impact Team.
Along with supporting essential programs, we are working to convene our community around important issues facing our region, bringing leaders and community members together to create awareness, solutions and change. Our recent initiatives include suicide prevention, sex trafficking prevention, substance use advocacy, literacy, youth development and more.
Community members throughout the region have embraced these issues, from participating in sex trafficking prevention training for parents and caregivers, to volunteering for book distribution in classrooms throughout the four-county region during our Fourth-Grade Book Project.
The region’s fantastic support is making it possible for us to bring our suicide prevention speaker, 22-year-old Emma Benoit, back to the area in January to visit more schools throughout the region, including Waseca County. Emma first came to our area in September and the positive responses from both community members and students was incredible.
One attendee at our free community event said, “Absolutely wonderful! Everybody needs a chance to hear about this.” Another, 12 years old, said, “I am glad I came to this event and think you should know that it is important for young people to have this experience and know that there is support.”
In this season of gratefulness, Greater Mankato Area United Way would like to thank you for your continued support of our mission as we work to improve lives in our region. Change does not happen alone — thank you for being the change.