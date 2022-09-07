It’s hard to believe September is already here, kicking off another busy season for Greater Mankato Area United Way initiatives. Community members are the heartbeat of United Way, and we could not carry out our year-round work of improving lives without the commitment of so many people working together.
At United Way, one of the questions we get asked most often is how the funding to agencies is determined. The answer is: community members. I would like to thank each of the 90-plus community volunteers who dedicated their time this spring to our annual agency review process. These volunteers completed site visits, reviewed financial statements and had thoughtful conversations with nonprofits about impact, needs and the important work they do.
Each program falls within one of United Way’s impact areas of basic needs, health and education. These three pillars are needed to keep our region strong and balanced. In 2023, we will fund 55 programs within 38 agencies.
Our annual campaign raising $2,150,000 for these essential programs is launching throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties — and individuals and businesses are getting creative in how they give back. We invite all community members to the second Annual Bean Bag Tournament in Waseca on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at The Mill. Team slots are still available. Please contact Diane Beckmann at Thrivent if you would like to register your two-person team for $100 (507-835-9899).
Community-determined funding has always been a tenet of our United Way and has kept us a dynamic nonprofit for more than 90 years, ensuring donor dollars are making the most impact. For a few examples: Lutheran Social Service of MN Meals served 267 Waseca residents last year. United Way’s Books for Kids program served 94 children in Le Sueur. St. Peter Area Food Shelf’s Children’s Weekend Food Program served 119 St. Peter residents.
Separate from the campaign, we are working hard on convening and connecting our community around important issues facing our region, bringing leaders and community members together to create awareness, solutions and change. This fall, we are focusing on suicide prevention and sex trafficking prevention, as well as substance abuse prevention. These are difficult but important topics that affect all ages in our community and, increasingly, our youth.
Visit MankatoUnitedWay.org to learn more. To contact the Southern Minnesota Harm Reduction Team’s 24/7 substance abuse helpline, call or text 507-384-9060. For suicide and crisis support, you can now dial the national lifeline number 988.
Mental health continues to be a key issue affecting our region. We hear this again and again from health professionals, law enforcement and community leaders. This was a top issue before the pandemic and has only escalated since. Each of our programs plays an important role in mental health and stability.
It is not an exaggeration to say the community makes it possible to carry out our mission. To put it in perspective, we had more than 1,300 volunteers last year. For every skill, interest and availability, we love connecting volunteers to projects and initiatives, from packaging children’s books to serving on event committees to participating on community impact teams. It’s amazing what we can accomplish when working united, and we’re looking forward to continue making a difference together.
Barb Kaus is CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way, which covers Le Sueur, Nicollet, Waseca and Blue Earth counties.
