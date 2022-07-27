Hello everyone, I hope all of you had a great Fourth of July. Were you successful keeping your beans and potato salad out of your recycling at your family gathering? I had a few good comments about that from my last article and was happy to hear your comments.

Al Christensen is the Tri-County Solid Waste director, serving Nicollet, Le Sueur and Sibley counties. Reach him at al.christensen@co.nicollet.mn.us.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments