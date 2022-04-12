“You Must have the same attitude that Christ Jesus had. Though he was God, he did not think of equality with God as something to cling to. When he appeared in human form, he humbled himself in obedience to God and died a criminal’s death on the cross.” Phil 2:5-6, 7-8
How is this relationship possible? What questions does this relationship present for us to ponder? Is there something that I am not understanding? What makes this relationship fascinating and intriguing for the human brain? Is there more to this than mere human comprehension? To attempt to equate this relationship to two human persons does not make much sense without finding out what are key ingredients found in this relationship between God the Father and the Son, Jesus Christ.
As I am searching to enter to get a glimpse of their relationship I go to the great commandment that Jesus gave: “To love God with your whole heart, soul and mind and your neighbor as yourself.” The essential ingredient is love. Another word that I envision to make this love alive is “Connection”. This love connection is so strong because of the trust, openness, and belief in good at every turn. The belief is strong, no second guessing or negative outcome, however, that does not mean pain or suffering of sacrifice for a good outcome. It does not make sense to the small human mind at this moment. However, because of the connection the good overshadows other possibilities, openness to numerous steps/choices lead to more connections of deeper trust for the good. It becomes bigger than our human brain can comprehend. So how might we continue to move? Deep inside of our spirit there is building a network of connections that support the good that we were created and grew as that mysterious treasured person. For us to get connected to this valued self, we are given a name to identify us not only by others, but ourselves as well. The more we connect with this inner person, the more we treasure, appreciate, own and allow ourselves to view the good we are because we are connected to our Creator, who is wholly one without limits and thus embracing each of us as unique, separate and connected in so many ways that there is not competition. The Creator is so connected with us in numerous ways of support and does not cling on or to us, but rather gives us more options to choose to live and embrace the world, the path of love; thus I allow and encourage others to live in their connectedness. Then there is this connectedness, there is not conflict or tension between people, creating the atmosphere of harmony, and synchronicity.
There is no need to cling to the other, when I no longer cling to myself in negativity, nor self-judgment. When I stay connected, I become aware of the valuelessness of clinging, but almost automatically stay in the connection of safety and honor of self and another. I recognize the power to choose and own the need for the good and how defeating the negative or disconnect are in relationship(s).
Happy and blessed Easter.