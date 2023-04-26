...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
.Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region
through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts
are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers.
Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from
their crest over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 845 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday morning and continue falling to 799.2 feet next
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
It is unfortunate that many people who died in a hospital emergency room or who received heroic treatments to prolong life in a hospital or nursing home may have had the alternative of dying at home in familiar surroundings, with family or other loved ones at their side.
When someone is dying but there really is no hope for recovery, the family often calls 911 and starts a process which can result in great stress and great emotional discomfort. The loved one who is dying ends up in a hospital or nursing home in a strange environment, frightened and confused and tied to tubes and monitoring devices. This is not the ideal way in which to spend one's last hours on earth.
Attending to a dying loved one in the peace and quiet of the home with caring children and grandchildren surrounding the bed can be a spiritual experience for all involved. Hospice can allow this to happen. Memories of a loved one passing in peace can provide great comfort for family members in years to come.
When there is no longer hope for prolonging life, especially when this decision is made months in advance, hospice is a better alternative to other medical intervention.
Hospice is a form of medically supportive care for patients who are terminally ill. It allows for compassion and dignity in the process of dying. A commonly used definition for terminally ill patients is, "patients who have a progressive, incurable illness that will end in death despite good treatment, and who are sick enough that you would not be surprised if they died within six months."
Hospice care is a valuable service and is generally underused except for terminal cancer patients. Most families wait too long to consider hospice care. Some families do not often consider this care alternative for Alzheimer's Disease, degenerative old age, or other debilitating illnesses where a person is going downhill fast. They should.
Hospice involves a team approach using the following providers.
• Family caregivers;
• The patient's personal physician;
• Hospice physician (or medical director);
• Nurses;
• Home health aides;
• Social workers;
• Clergy or other counselors;
• Trained volunteers; and
• Speech, physical and occupational therapists, if needed.
The purpose of hospice is the following:
• Manages the patient's pain and symptoms;
• Assists the patient with the emotional and psychosocial and spiritual aspects of dying;
• Provides needed medications, medical supplies, and equipment;
• Coaches the family on how to care for the patient;
• Delivers special services like speech and physical therapy when needed;
• Makes short-term inpatient care available when pain or symptoms become too difficult to manage at home, or the caregiver needs respite time; and
• Provides bereavement care and counseling to surviving family and friends.
While in hospice care, a person may continue to receive regular Medicare benefits from his or her customary doctors for conditions not related to the hospice condition.
If you would like more information on “Hospice Care” contact Gail Gilman, Family Life Consultant, M.Ed., C.F.C.S. and Professor Emeritus –University of Minnesota at waldn001@umn.edu. Be sure to watch for more Family Living Focus™ information in next week’s paper.
Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.