Le Sueur County is in an interesting position. We get to vote in the Special Election to determine who finishes out the final five months of Jim Hagedorn’s term in CD1. Later in the fall election, we get to vote for a candidate in CD2 as we have been redistricted there.
I lost a friend in Washington when Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away. Jim would answer my phone calls and had his staff get back to me on matters when he couldn’t. We can’t replace Jim, but we shouldn’t settle for anything less than a solid, principled conservative to fill his shoes.
I have listened to Republicans, conservatives and constitutionalists complain for years that government is broken and nobody is listening to, we the people. Folks have wanted a champion that will stand up against the 2 a.m. backroom deals, large omnibus bills that legislators are forced to vote on without allowing time to even read, and just too much spending to grow government in unnecessary ways. Government is too big and out of control now and we need someone to put the brakes on.
I also hear complaints of legislators that don’t call you back or even respond to emails.
There is one legislator in the race, seeking the endorsement of the Republican Party that checks each of those boxes; my State Rep. Jeremy Munson. Munson gets back to me when I reach out, he has a common sense answer when I ask him a question and I know he is the only proven conservative in this race.
At the past Endorsement Convention in CD1, Jeremy Munson led on every ballot and was the leader at the end of convention with nealy 55% of the votes. There was no official endorsement because shenanigans took place where the other candidates encouraged their delegates to vote for a "no endorsement" thus stopping the process before Munson could win.
I encourage you to vote for Jeremy Munson on May 24th or earlier if you are in a mail in ballot precinct, in the Special Primary race to make sure he is on the ballot to complete Hagedorn’s term.
Al DeKruif
Madison Lake
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.