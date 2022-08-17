Here we go. The beginning of the 2022-23 school year is upon us.
School District staff have been busy preparing for all of the students that will be starting school during the final week of August. We continue to see increasing enrollment as the school year approaches. In addition to new families moving into our community, we are seeing families who made other arrangements during the peak of COVID coming back to St. Peter Public Schools. We recently added a section of first grade to South Elementary.
At the beginning of each school year, we also ask families to provide us with important information. You have likely already received information about free and reduced meals. You are also likely to see it several times. For the past two and a half years, meals have been provided free of charge for everyone due to the pandemic. That program has expired, and we will be charging for meals at the start of school. Even if families have received services in the past, a new application must be completed each year.
Filling out the application ensures that everyone who is eligible receives this service. The applications are not only important to provide students with nutritious meals, but it also affects school district funding. The percentage of students receiving this service is used in funding formulas by the Federal and State Government. The additional revenue is used to provide support not only for students receiving meal services but also to provide support for struggling students.
Over the past two years, the St. Peter schools have received over $500,000 less in compensatory education revenue than in previous years due to fewer people filling out the application for free or reduced price meals. That is just one category of several, including Title I and E-Rate (technology). Believe it or not, the percentage is even used to determine what class we play in for athletics!
Some have been hesitant to complete the forms because they do not want their children to be singled out. They may remember the days when students had differently colored lunch tickets or had a separate line in the cafeteria, or the teacher knew because they collected the lunch money. Those days are gone.
Today, it is confidential information that is only shared with teachers or other staff on a need to know basis. All students key in their number in the cafeteria, and all of the tracking is done electronically — nothing appears on the screen to indicate if someone receives free meals. Payments, for the most part, are made electronically as well, so only our employees handling accounts know who is paying and who is not.
For all of these reasons, we are encouraging everyone to complete the application. We would be happy to help if you need assistance filling out the forms. Forms are available on our website at www.saintpeterschools.org.
We look forward to all of the smiling faces coming through our doors in a matter of days and to partnering with our community in providing our students and families with a high quality education.