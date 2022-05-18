You may recall my story about President John F. Kennedy’s conversation with a custodian at NASA. President Kennedy asked the custodian what he was doing and the custodian replied, “Mr. President, I’m helping to put a man on the moon.”
In similar fashion, the 25 dedicated members of the St. Peter Public Schools Operations and Maintenance staff begin the preparation for the next day of learning when the bell rings at the end of the school day. Each night, a dozen custodians start the process of cleaning, straightening, repairing, and disinfecting the schools so teachers and students have a clean and safe space in which to teach and learn the next day.
Additionally, they work on most nights with the activities director and facilities coordinator to prepare for and clean up after school events, youth associations and outside organizations who fill our buildings most nights of the week, and most weekends!
During the school day the other dozen plus O & M custodial and maintenance team members take on the challenges that come from buildings full of active learners and aging buildings. The day brings the additional responsibility of ensuring the heating or cooling system is providing each learner quality air for maximum brain function.
The day crew balances the tweaks of the mechanical systems while ensuring the cafeterias and hallways are safe and unobstructed and the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 cleanups are quickly addressed in a reassuring smile during the active learning part of the day.
True to Minnesota’s sudden season change, the outdoor maintenance leads have made the overnight transition from sanding slick parking lots to reviving the landscaping and mowing the district’s 115 acres of green space, playgrounds and fields.
With graduation May 27, the O & M staff will quickly prepare the spaces to be used for summer learning and the annual Read and Feed summer breakfast and lunch program. By June 1, all of the school district’s major summer projects will begin.
Before that happens the staff will be clearing classrooms to allow contractors to get started on the ceiling, lighting and carpeting projects taking place this summer. From there, our custodians and maintenance team will begin the summer-long process of deep cleaning, making repairs and preparing the 550,000 square feet of our schools to “Stand Tall” for the start of the 2022-23 school year. In addition, they’ll take some well deserved time off.
All sectors of the workforce are short of staff these days. The custodial and maintenance staff is no different. It is safe to say that our O & M staff spent more days understaffed than fully staffed this school year. We are fortunate to have supportive students and staff who found ways to help keep their classrooms and halls looking sharp. Saint Peter Public Schools has openings for both full time and part time custodians and housekeepers.
If you are looking for a full-time career or just looking for a way to work a few hours a day with a dedicated team, our job postings can be found at stpeterschools.org.
Our custodians and maintenance staff play a vital and important role each day ensuring St. Peter students have a clean and comfortable place to learn in and teachers can focus on teaching. Please take a moment to say "Thank you” the next time you see one of these hard-working Saints.
They are preparing the way for our bright future.