As the last activities of the 2021-22 school year came to a close in mid-June, I initially took some time to review and reflect on my first year as an activities director. Like with any new job, there were some growing pains and some bad days, but those were outnumbered by the great days.
From this, I quickly realized how lucky we are to be at a school that offers so many opportunities for our students. It is amazing that a vast majority of our students are involved in school-related activities. We are so incredibly fortunate to live in such a supportive community, with such a supportive Saints staff. I am humbled to be able to help lead the activities department for this Saints community.
It was a wonderful first year in this role. Like with any school year, we encountered both hills and valleys. Through each high and low, I was in awe of how resilient our students are. They took each situation and made the most of it. We have such great kids that are going to do big things in this world.
As the year was winding down, I was often asked the same question, “Do you regret taking this job?” and “What is your favorite part?”. I have not regretted it one day. We have such amazing kids and staff here that it made the transition pretty smooth. For the “favorite part of my job” question, it didn’t take me long to realize there was one part that kept coming back to mind, and that was that the best part of this job is getting to watch kids being involved in their own element.
Whether that be on the field, court, gym, ice, stage, classroom, weight room, track, or course — the best part about this job is getting the chance to watch our students participate in activities that they love. To see the talent and range of our students is so incredible, and I can’t encourage our community enough to come and watch our students in action.
As a coach, I often didn’t get to attend many other events because of conflicting schedules. Seeing our students working with their friends, making memories, building relationships with each other and staff, trying new things, learning valuable life lessons, and getting to be themselves in their own environment was so rewarding. I know it sounds cliché, but it truly is inspiring to watch how amazing our students can be when the opportunities present themselves.
In closing, I wanted to say thank you for the support in my first year. We have a sport, activity, club, or program for all of our students here at St. Peter. Please encourage your students to find their niche. It truly makes the school experience better for themselves and those around them.
I challenge students that are on the fence, to take the leap and try something new. If you talk to this senior class that just graduated, most will tell you that they wish they would have tried more activities sooner. Get outside of your comfort zone, and you will be amazed how rewarding it can truly be.
For parents, staff and community members, please find time to go and see all of our amazing students in action. They love seeing people they know supporting them.
We will be holding our seasonal parent-athlete-coaches meeting this year on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the SPHS Performing Arts Center. All students grades 7-12 that plan to participate in a fall activity are strongly encouraged to attend.
We are always looking for people to help at events by taking tickets, officiating, working tables, concessions and much more. If you are interested please don’t hesitate to contact the activities office.
Have a good rest of your summer. Just a couple weeks before fall activities start up again, and we can’t wait. See you at events this school year and, as always, go Saints.