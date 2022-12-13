December is a busy month for the Saints Nation. Winter activities such as hockey, basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics are underway. There are also concerts, programs, and events to attend. It is a busy time in the district office as well. This is the time of year that we are finalizing our annual audit, beginning to plan for the 2023-2024 school year, and working through the State of Minnesota to set our final levy amount.

Bill Gronseth is the superintendent for St. Peter Public Schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments