December is a busy month for the Saints Nation. Winter activities such as hockey, basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics are underway. There are also concerts, programs, and events to attend. It is a busy time in the district office as well. This is the time of year that we are finalizing our annual audit, beginning to plan for the 2023-2024 school year, and working through the State of Minnesota to set our final levy amount.
The levy setting process begins in September when the school district sets a preliminary levy amount. Most school districts, including St. Peter Schools, authorize the maximum amount rather than a specific dollar amount. This is done because the state usually does not finalize their calculations until late November or even December. School districts have until the last day of December to officially set their finalized levy amount. Typically this is done at a regular school board meeting immediately following a Truth in Taxation Hearing during which our financial calculations are presented. Ours is scheduled to be set on Dec. 19.
If you have reviewed your estimated tax assessment this year, you have seen that the estimated levy amount for the school district is likely to increase less than 1%. With the growth in the community and valuation changes throughout, the dollar amount due to the schools may even be slightly less than past years.
Education finance in Minnesota is a complicated system funded by Federal, State, and local sources. About 25% of the school district’s revenues are from local tax dollars, about 5% from federal sources, which leaves the largest amount, about 70%, from the State of Minnesota. Decisions regarding education funding are a function of the legislature on a biennial schedule.
This year’s legislative session is a funding year so we will be watching closely as decisions are made regarding funding for our schools. While additional funding was made available during COVID on a one-time basis, the base formula for funding our schools has fallen behind inflation. With an estimated $17.6 billion state surplus, we are hopeful that the increases in funding from the state will make up for the increasing costs we are experiencing in all areas.
As we await legislative action, we will be developing the budget for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond based on our best estimates. A final budget is due to the state by the end of June.
Bill Gronseth is the superintendent for St. Peter Public Schools.