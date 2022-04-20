What is your dream job? Did your career path follow what you had envisioned while you were in school? The students of today have many new opportunities for career paths. No doubt many of them will have careers that don’t even exist yet.
Throughout their educational careers in the St. Peter Public Schools, students are able to explore their interests through a multitude of elective courses, career and technology courses, clubs, and activities in addition to rigorous core academic courses.
During this school year our students have worked on building a house, worked on vehicles in our auto shops, planted and harvested crops, catered a community lunch and dinner, performed in musicals and plays, traveled to Europe with the band, earned certifications through our health occupations courses, earned college credits, pursued entrepreneurial endeavors, and some have explored the profession of teaching through our Intro to Teaching course. All of these and more provide students with opportunities to explore future career options.
For most students, further education will be required after high school. It may be an apprenticeship, a two year degree, a certification program, a four-year degree, and many will earn advanced degrees in pursuit of their goals.
It is important to recognize that whichever path a student chooses, there are opportunities to engage in careers that are exciting, fulfilling, and provide a wage to support their dreams. Many are surprised to learn that careers in the trades oftentimes have starting wages well above those requiring a degree.
In addition, they often include benefits and retirement plans. In short, there are many viable options that lead to well paying jobs in satisfying fields of work. Our goal is to have all students prepared to follow whatever path they choose for their future.
We encourage you to talk with your students about their career interests. Connecting them with friends and family who work in fields they are interested in can be an important step in preparing for the future. Our school counselors can help connect students with information about scholarships, opportunities, and personal connections as well.
It’s never too early for students to begin blazing their own trail to the future.
Bill Gronseth is the superintendent for St. Peter Public Schools.