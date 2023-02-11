I am excited to share a little information about the early childhood programming available through the St. Peter Public School District. The St. Peter Early Childhood Center is housed in the north wing of the St. Peter Middle School building located at 100 Lincoln Drive (Broadway entrance). Plans for fall 2023 classes are underway and we are holding our Open House Thursday, February 16 from 5:00-6:30.

Ytive Prafke is St. Peter Schools early childhood administrator. Reach her at 507-934-3048 or yprafke@stpeterschools.org.

