Cybersecurity is an increasingly important topic in our ever changing world of technology.
Words like ransomware, spoofing, and phishing have become commonplace as threats become more frequent and complex. Data have become a profitable target and schools are not immune to attacks that can occur from anywhere around the world.
At St. Peter Public Schools, we are committed to safeguarding the data with which we have been entrusted.
In terms of data storage, most of the data on students, families, and staff that we have is housed offsite on our vendor systems’ servers. These vendors go through an auditing process before we hand over our data to ensure that they are meeting expected requirements, such as ensuring they will destroy our data if we stop using their system.
Where it would be too expensive and complex for the school to hire full time security engineers, these vendors have teams of security engineers working to safeguard the data and makes for a more responsible and cost effective method than housing the data locally on our own servers.
In addition to storing the data securely, educating users is also an important part of data security. We take steps to educate our staff to examine emails, use strong passwords, and prevent their credentials from being compromised. This “human element” is often exploited by cyberattackers and being able to identify a phishing attack and report is an important step in protecting our network.
I have noticed what definitely seems to be an increase in these phishing attacks just this spring and I appreciate our staff who are quick to identify and notify the tech department so we can investigate and mitigate the effects of the attack.
However, even with all these safeguards and plans in place, data breaches still happen. As a result, cybersecurity insurance has become a new norm to help cover expenses involved in notifying users of and cleaning up from a data breach.
And again, as attacks become more frequent and complex, cybersecurity insurers are constantly increasing their requirements that clients have to meet in order to be covered. For example, most cybersecurity insurance companies are requiring their clients to implement multi factor authentication (MFA) to login.
MFA is when a system requires multiple forms of authentication to login. For example, you might need to enter a code sent to your phone so that if the bad guy has figured out your password, they still need to have access to your device to login, providing another layer of security. MFA greatly reduces the chances of being compromised and is becoming more and more common to systems in all areas of technology.
Technology can be a powerful tool to enhance and transform education. And while it also opens the door to some concerns, St. Peter Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students.