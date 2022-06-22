My earliest memories of admiring woodland wildflowers are those of a child going into the woodlands with my mother, as she searched for morel mushrooms, found around the rotting stumps of elm trees.
As she was interested in cooking mushrooms for our lunch, I was fascinated by the blooming Hypatica, which came in shades of white and pink. Hypatica are oftentimes the first to bloom, sometimes even in the melting snow. White Trillium, Bloodroot and Purple Violets are also seen growing close to the ground, appearing to be keeping warm from the soil. And of course the jack-in-the-pulpit was comical for a child to discover.
Because of my continued interest and our home being located on a ravine in North Mankato, I began to add Minnesota wildflowers to our landscape under the shade of our Maple trees. We are now able to enjoy blooming plants and interesting leaf clusters all season beyond the early wildflowers mentioned above.
As spring progresses, False Solomon Seal display their small white flowers above their leaf stems. Jacob’s Ladder can be seen in clumps of white flowers. Several patches of Virginia Blue Bells now adorn my yard with the most beautiful bunches of hanging blue bell shaped flowers. This plant completely disappears after a couple months and leaves an empty spot in the garden until next Spring when green leaves emerge early in spring again.
June brings the white blooms of wild strawberries. The tasty small berries make a treat for wildlife. I’ve noticed that I have some very healthy looking toads around. Purple phlox stand tall and can be seen from a distance as well as the wild geranium. Yellow blooms show themselves on the Seledine Poppy and the Golden Alexander. Columbine jut up here and there with their pink and white hanging blooms. The edge of this garden is laced with the big leaves of ginger.
As summer progresses, taller plants put out an array of blooms, oftentimes small in significance but ever so intricate, such as Penstemon Foxglove, Ceanothus Americanus, (New Jersey Tea) and Zigzag Goldenrod. Baneberry blooms with a white flower. Bright red berries appear later that can be seen from a distance. I’ve been known to run out to the garden to see what is shining so brightly red, in what seems to be all in one day! The tallest woodland plants that I have in my garden are the American Spikenard that grows three feet and has a lacey white flower and the tall Woodland Sunflower with a yellow bloom of 2 inches across.
Just writing this article brings me joy. My woodland wildflower garden is more like an experience, an awareness of nature’s lush painted landscape day by day. And each one of these little blessings are now Minnesota natural grown wildflowers.
To think, my joy grew from Mom wanting mushrooms for lunch.