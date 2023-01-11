In the Chamber world, on the heels of a great 2022, we’re looking forward to an awesome 2023.
We’re already revved up with promoting, connecting and advocating on behalf of the 240 Chamber members.
The first big event is Saint Peter Winterfest, which goes January 27 to February 12. This is the 19th annual, and many of us remember clearly what the founder, Brian Grey, had in mind.
First, giving locals and visitors fun activities to break the winter doldrums was a goal, Brian said. As a business owner who was constantly being asked for sponsorship dollars from non-profits, he wanted to give them all an opportunity to host their own fundraisers, which we know well double as “fun raisers.”
The budget for each of the first years of Winterfest was $20,000 and included elaborate snow sculpture contests, hot air balloons and a fiddle contest that attracted talent from far and wide.
Iconic were Nathan Idso’s front-yard snow sculptures that caught the interest of media from as far as the Twin Cities.
The Polar Plunge into Hallett’s Pond has been a Winterfest mainstay all along, including this year, thanks to Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange and law enforcements friends keeping it going to support Special Olympics. They’ve raised well over $1 million in Saint Peter with the annual event.
Over the years, there were cries to sunset Winterfest, because the invested dollars didn’t seem to be yielding enough bang for the buck. Fireworks in the night sky over the fairgrounds were one of the expensive inputs, for example.
But there was a camp who said, let’s keep Winterfest going as a no-budget enterprise that maintains Brian’s original vision of breaking the doldrums and inviting peeps out into the bold north.
Things have gone well with the no-budget approach as the youth fishing contest seems to come back almost every year, and organizations like Saint Peter Recreation and Leisure Services and River’s Edge Hospital host events.
The Medallion Hunt has been a huge hit from the start. It was Friday, Feb. 4 when the medallion was found after Clue 8 in 2022. Cole McCarthy and Gavin Grochow found the prized piece at 6:33 p.m. at the south end of Levee Park.
You will find the 2023 Winterfest calendar of events at stpeterchamber.com, where you can also watch for daily blog posts during the Medallion Hunt.
In its own way, Winterfest serves the Chamber’s missions of stimulating economic activity and enhancing quality of life.
We’ll see you out there, embracing and enjoying the bold north of Saint Peter.