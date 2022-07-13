Once again, the community pulled together to launch a fun, memory-making Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, Picnic in the Park and Fireworks Show.
The chamber is the official organizer, but it’s the enormous team of sponsors, volunteers and attendees who perpetuate the wonderful 51-year tradition.
A few behind-the-scenes players on the awesome 2022 team were parade lineup officials Stephanie Holden (captain), Matt Wallskog, Teresa and Kurt Hildebrandt, Bob Southworth, Bill Gronseth, and Tim Regner. Captains of the chamber beer tent crews were and Mike Torkelson of the Pentathlon group and Dave Johnson of the Vietnam Era Last Man Club.
Please imagine, for a moment, the work that goes in to planning a parade unit. We had 84 of these clever and effective planners this year, and they must have been up for the challenge of dodging threatening raindrops, but they showed up and marched.
We’re already looking forward to the 52nd Annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park as our planet navigates another lap around the sun.
And with that segue, it seems fitting to mention a few of the next efforts well into the planning stages at the chamber. The Chamber Diplomats will host a Business After Hours at Heritage Meadows from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Come for some food, refreshments, and mingling.
Also a Business After Hours, the Chamber Diplomats are hosting their Annual Picnic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 in Levee Park. The Saint Peter Ambassadors have graciously offered to do the grilling and arrange for live music.
The Chamber Town Square Committee has performed much of the planning for Girls Day Out, which has evolved from Girls Night Out. Last year, the event included more than 30 hosting businesses and 445 participating ladies going around town to have passports stamped while sampling the community’s offerings. Girls Day Out means a hosting business can present an offer any time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., whichever time window works best for them. We’re looking forward to strongly promoting each business’s offering in advance and giving a swag bag to each of the participants (first 500 participants will receive a swag bag). Watch for more details about Girls Day Out, which will happen on Oct. 6, to arrive soon.
In partnership with other organizations, the chamber will conduct candidates forums in late September and early October, and we’ll launch a holiday season promotion in November. Don’t forget to get in shape, because the Halloween Fun Run is happening on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Those are just the chamber events; many other groups are hosting great gatherings of their own. Saint Peter is where the action is. We are a cool community. Check it out.