Hey business and property owners, did you know grant money might be in reach?
Check this out: If you are along Highway 169, or even a 10-minute walk, you could be eligible for dollars for repairing, renovating, developing, and redeveloping of properties.
The good professionals at Greater Mankato Growth applied for and were awarded a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED) for $1,913,462. It’s tied to the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.
GMG has been reaching out to communities surrounding Mankato to help make a difference with these dollars. At least one business in St. Peter has already been approved for a $6,000 grant.
We know that businesses in towns like Eagle Lake and North Mankato are also tapping into the program.
St. Peter has properties that could definitely benefit. We love to see investments such as these, because improvements speak to the overall sustainability and aesthetics.
Specific funds are reserved for small projects requesting between $1,500 and $15,000. It’s a 30 percent grant, so total project sizes are between $5,000 and $50,000.
The deadline is December 31 to apply.
The goal of this program is to create jobs and increase the tax base of the targeted areas.
Call us at 934-3400 with thoughts or questions, and see the great information – include the question-and-answer section – on this GMG site: https://greatermankato.com/mserp .
Sometimes navigating grant applications can be daunting, even to the point of passing on an offer because time and potential frustrations are unconquerable barriers. But, if there is a voice (ours) on the other end of the phone or a face across the counter at the Chamber office (101 S. Front St.), things can get much easier.
On another note, November and December are the heart of the holiday shopping season in St. Peter.
The Chamber primed the pump with Girls Day Out on the first Thursday of October and then officially launched the shopping extravaganza in the first week of November with the Spend $50, Receive $20 program.
Between Girls Day Out and Spend $50, Receive $20, more 600 shoppers were attracted, in very documented ways, to the St. Peter business scene. Thousands of promotion dollars were spent on these two promotions alone.
Now we’re promoting the store’s and restaurant’s holiday open houses, hours, specials, and featured items. We’re propping up national Shop Small and Small Business Saturday campaigns locally. Also watch for fun promotions like Elfcapade and Candlelight Shopping.
St. Peter is the place to be all months of the year, but things are especially festive in November and December. Go downtown and all around. You will see!