We’re less than a month away from the St. Peter Chamber’s annual Girls Day Out.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, you can be among about 500 ladies sampling St. Peter’s awesome shopping and dining scene. We have 40 participating businesses offering specials, so gather your friends, plan you route, and get out and about.
This is the first year for Girls “Day” Out, as it is evolving Girls “Night” Out. The organizers looked at challenges from the past and transitioned to opportunities for the future.
Sure, some of the 40 participating businesses are still offering their specials between 5 and 8 p.m., but for others, it makes sense to invite ladies in during morning and mid-day hours. Some are going all day.
The first 500 ladies popping into the Chamber Oct. 6 will receive a free attractive canvass Girls Day Out shopping bag, complete with handles and a pocket. The bags contain a special offer from Dairy Queen and a refrigerator magnet that reads, “Here’s to Strong Women – May We Know Them, May We Be Them, May We Raise Them.”
Like every year, ladies will go from place to place getting their Girls Day Out passports stamped. They will turn in their passports at the last place they visit. All the passports will go into a bin for a drawing on Facebook Live the next day. Each of the 40 businesses has donated a gift card, or something else worth at least $25, so that 40 ladies will win a prize. The grand prize is a $150 shopping spree.
The blank passports are hot off the press, and they will soon be available to pick up at the Chamber and all the participating businesses.
Ask anyone who has ever attended this annual, she will tell you it’s a blast.
We’re also ramping up the annual Halloween Fun Run, which we call Southern Minnesota’s Longest and Most Fun Parade of Costumes. The event is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, with the start/finish line at Saint Peter High School. As always, the Chamber is partnering with The Pulse Fitness.
Watch for online registration for the Halloween Fun Run. It caters to all ages and the fastest and slowest of participants. River’s Edge Hospital and The Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic are once again the Presenting Sponsors.
There’s always something cookin’ at the Chamber. Be a part of it all. You will be glad you did.
Ed Lee is director of the Saint Peter Chamber of Commerce.
