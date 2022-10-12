...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON...
Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to as low as 25
percent with northwesterly winds gusting up to 35 mph across
portions of western and southern Minnesota. This will result in
elevated fire weather conditions, with any fires that start having
the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not
recommended.
The Halloween Fun Run is just around the corner, as is the spend-$50-receive-$20 program, and Girls Night is a week behind us.
Folks in these parts might think of the St. Peter Chamber for its signature event — the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park — but that is only a fraction of the annual calendar fun.
Oh what fun the St. Peter Halloween 5K and Lil Monster Dash are. We’re known as the longest and fastest parade of costumes, and the fastest runners know two in each of the 16 age/gender categories win prizes.
There are multiple win-wins, but the top prizes are the intangible togetherness and memories of laughing with friends, family members and co-workers. Costumes are encouraged but certainly not required. You can sign up in solos, tandems and groups.
The signup deadline is Oct. 16. Everyone receives a long-sleeve cotton event shirt, swag bag with awesome offerings like a free DQ mini-blizzard and Wow Zone free game of bowling, chip timing and refreshments.
Don’t face the risk of suffering FOMO (fear of missing out). Go to stpeterchamber.com and register.
Watch for advertising with the first-ever Chamber Spend-$50-Receive-$20 program. There are a few stipulations, but in general, it will be as easy as spending $50 at a designated shopping/dining venue, showing your receipt at the Chamber, and receiving $20 in Chamber Bucks. Shopping in St. Peter has plenty of incentives; the Chamber just wanted to sweeten the deal this year, as a way to thank the great supporters of the shopping scene.
Also watch for news and notes about holiday open houses in early November at the local shopping/dining venues. Capturing the spirit of the season by strolling the Norman Rockwell scene of St. Peter pays dividends. Get in on Small Business Saturday too.
Girls Day Out on the first Thursday of October was another first-ever event, in a way, because it evolved from Girls Night Out. We’re happy that the number of participating businesses and organizations was up from 30 in 2021 to 40 in 2022 and turned-in registration forms numbered 534 this year compared to 466 last year.
It was fun to see so many ladies out and about on the business scene. Girls Day Out this year also raised awareness and dollars for the Committee Against Domestic Abuse. We’re already looking forward to 2023 Girls Day Out!
Ed Lee is director of the Saint Peter Chamber of Commerce.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.