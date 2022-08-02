With the Chamber’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration in the rear view mirror, the Chamber continues hosting events with relevance, meaningful connections, and powerful promotion opportunities in August, September, and October.
It all starts with the Diplomats Annual Picnic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in Levee Park. Stop by for free picnic food, refreshments, live music by Crista Bohlmann, door prizes, and a short program with a few words about our sponsors, Mankato Area United Way, and restoration of the Pearly Gates of St. Peter. Come anytime during the picnic.
We’ll convene a meeting of businesspeople from the shopping and dining sector at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. There will be brainstorming, and socializing, about opportunities for the business scene. Call us at 507-934-3400 to RSVP if you represent the sector, as space is limited.
We’re looking forward to the New Educators Breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Minnesota School Boards Association. Public and private school leaders will introduce new teachers and staff, and businesspeople will welcome them to town. Please RSVP if you would like to attend.
August is the time of the year the Chamber starts considering nominees for the 2023 Board of Directors. You can nominate a Chamber member by telephoning us or sending a note to edlee@stpeterchamber.com. Chamber members can vote on the slate of potential board members in October.
Watch for times to be released soon for candidate forums in September and early October. These have invited residents to strengthen their positions as informed voters as they absorb more information. The League of Women Voters, Chamber, and St. Peter Herald partner on organizing the candidate forums.
Girls Day Out, which has evolved from the wildly popular Girls Night Out, will be Thursday, Oct. 6 during time slots that work best for each of the 30-or-so participating businesses. The Chamber is creating 500 swag bags for the first 500 ladies, who go from place to place sampling the business scene, collecting passport stamps and trinkets, and making themselves eligible for more than 30 prizes that are worth at least $25 each.
This year’s Halloween Fun Run will be Saturday, Oct. 29, and you already know from past years how much fun it is to gather wearing costumes or good old active wear and walk, jog, dash or spectate with a big group. The event brings hundreds to town, and many tell us they enjoy the shopping and dining while they are here.
The Chamber is organizing the community’s first-ever Spend $50-Receive-$20 holiday shopping and dining program in November and December. Here’s how it works: Spend at least $50 at a participating business, take your receipt to the Chamber, and receive a voucher for $20 to spend at any participating business.
The Chamber is guided by a 15-member Board of Directors, who are intent on offering members ways to promote, connect, and advocate. Participate in the programs and events, and take advantage of their power stimulate the local economy and enhance quality of life.