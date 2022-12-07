If a picture is worth a thousand words, then is a word worth 1/1000th of a picture?
We jest a bit, because we know we get our words’ worth in written form in this forum, but we encourage everyone to stop into the Chamber and Tourism office at 101 S. Front St. to view our bulletin board, showing 100 pictures of community happenings in 2022.
The bulletin board really does paint a fun picture, a collage actually, of the fun events and programs organized by your Chamber volunteers, leaders and supporters between January and December.
The first few pictures show the annual organizational gathering of the Saint Peter Chamber Diplomats, which is the group that conducts ribbon cuttings to welcome new businesses and Business After Hours get-together to promote, connect and advocate for our members.
Also featured at the top of the photo board are Cole McCarthy and Gavin Grochow posing with the 2022 Winterfest medallion they found in Levee Park at the beginning of the year.
Think back one short year, to December 2021, when pandemic uncertainty surely loomed. What would the future hold? Would the Chamber be able to at some point in the coming year resume events and programs?
We had to take a year off from publishing our annual membership directory, but it rolled hot off the presses in January, as a photo shows boxes stacked from floor to ceiling until the Boy Scouts could deliver a copy to every residence.
The Annual Social was also back in 2022, and photos show a few of the couples dressed to the nines in Roaring 20s attire. The party wasn’t the normal fundraiser that it has come to be known for, but, as it was held in April, the goal was to softly celebrate that more people were beginning to mingle again.
The next rows of photos on the Chamber’s 2022 bulletin board show the Chamber Golf Outing and happy faces of families and friends reveling in our re-energized Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park, complete with winners of the hula hoop, dance and limbo competitions. Emcee Ben Findley was cordial in posing with the victors.
Thanks to support from the Saint Peter Tourism Board, the Chamber led the charge with promoting the community by partnering with Explore Minnesota for advertising in spring, partnering with the Herald for advertising in the annual Visitors Guide in April, restoring the Pearly Gates of Saint Peter in June, spotlighting the town’s coolness with the annual fireworks show on July 4, providing 500 St. Peter attractive canvass bags to visitors and locals on Girls Day Out in October, investing more than $600 to attract runners and walkers from 26 communities for the Halloween Fun Run, providing 90 vouchers for $20 in Chamber Bucks in the inaugural Spend $50 Receive $20 holiday season kickoff in November, launching the first-ever Discover Saint Peter billboard that will be up for 12 months starting November 2022, and creating promotional videos. Pictures on the bulletin board show it all.
We should have mentioned the August Picnic, ribbon cuttings at Amber Seaver Keller Williams Preferred Realty and the new Kwik Trip on the north end, 10 Business After Hours events, sprinkling $43,000 in Chamber Bucks on the local economy, Winterfest happenings and other organizations’ events that we strongly support, like Saint Patrick’s, Blues Fest and Oktoberfest by the Ambassadors, Rock Bend Folk Festival, and the Arts Stroll.
Really do it. Stop in to see us and the 100 pictures proudly displayed on our bulletin board. In this column, there are 600 words, but, easy math dictates, the 100 pictures are worth 100,000 words.