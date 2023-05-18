...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.
.Swollen rivers continue due to rainfall over the weekend and last
week, with the gradual procession of flow down the Minnesota towards
the Mississippi River ongoing. We could end up with a few more
points in flood stage over the next few days, mainly downstream from
where the precipitation actually fell, and will be the main concern
for the forecast aside from the points already in flood stage. Some
light rainfall arrives tomorrow, but should not impact ongoing
flooding based on the amount and spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 801.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 845 PM CDT Wednesday was 801.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon and continue falling to 794.8 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
801.4 feet on 04/26/2018.
&&
Anoka-Benton-Blue Earth-Brown-Carver-Chippewa-Chisago-Dakota-Douglas-
Faribault-Freeborn-Goodhue-Hennepin-Isanti-Kanabec-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui
Parle-Le Sueur-Martin-McLeod-Meeker-Mille Lacs-Morrison-Nicollet-
Pope-Ramsey-Redwood-Renville-Rice-Scott-Sherburne-Sibley-Stearns-
Steele-Stevens-Swift-Todd-Waseca-Washington-Watonwan-Wright-Yellow
Medicine-
Including the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, and
Upper Sioux
Including the cities of Albert Lea, Alexandria, Apple
Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Buffalo, Burnsville,
Eagan, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Hastings, Mankato, Maple Grove,
Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northfield, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Ramsey,
Rogers, Rosemount, Roseville, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park,
St. Paul, Stillwater, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury 834 AM
CDT Thu May 18 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT TODAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
WHERE...central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.
IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from
wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving
along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will
continue to move south and east and eventually impact the entire
state of Minnesota. The smoke should clear rapidly overnight into
Friday morning. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red
air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for
everyone. This area includes The Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, St.
Cloud, Mankato and Alexandria, Marshall, and Mille Lacs. In the red
area, everyone should avoid prolonged time outdoors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app,;
visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can;
find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.
Rhubarb is flourishing in our backyard. The first pie I ever made was a double-crust rhubarb pie. It was Memorial Day weekend, and one of my aunts had died unexpectedly the day before. My mother’s heartbreak broke me, and making a pie was an homage to the shy but welcoming domesticity of her sister. The dough coming together between my palms soothed me. I cut a heart into the top crust, sprinkled it with sugar, and glazed it with rhubarb syrup. I began to love baking that afternoon. My father likes a rhubarb pie, and I often make one for his birthday. We eat it cold, with vanilla ice cream.
Rhubarb never thrived in my yard in Robbinsdale. For years, the plants were shaded by century-old Kentucky coffee trees and maples. More recently, several oaks on the street came down after succumbing to wilt, which flooded much of the yard with light. Even then, the rhubarb was unhappy.
Still, I miss my old land. I spent a decade encouraging blue violets and ostrich ferns and cow parsnip to emerge from the shady soil behind the house. They had deep roots there but had been harassed by a previous inhabitant determined to grow lawn in that darkness—which resulted mainly in exhausted dirt. I allowed as many plants to come up in the yard as wished to do so, and the side garden began to bloom with purple poms of Virginia waterleaf in the spring and blowsy heads of white snakeroot in the fall. Every now and again, Tim would arrive with plants cast off from someone else’s yard— this was when he was a landscaper, before we lived together — and a few years ago, I hired his company to put a prairie strip on the boulevard. When the drought was as mean as it could be last summer, the vivacity of that garden was astonishing. Orange butterfly weed and purple prairie clover vibrated with bees whose legs sported red sacs stuffed with pollen. By the time Tim and I moved, there were over a hundred species of plants in the ground. I mourn for the hazelnuts and wild strawberries that I will not harvest.
At our house in St. Peter, there’s a buckthorn tree outside the kitchen window. It has been severely pruned—perhaps in order to rescue the view or perhaps in recognition of the way that birds eat its fruits, spread its seeds, and alter landscapes. Dozens of birds, in fact, visit the tree each day. We staked a feeder in the ground across from it so that when we wash dishes, we can watch sparrows and finches and chickadees alight on the tree and then flutter to the feeder. We see different birds here than we did in the Twin Cities. Not long ago, a pair of pine grosbeaks sat fatly among the buckthorn branches, and we recently observed a couple of yellow-headed blackbirds croaking in the wind at Mill Pond. We stared at the blackbirds. We couldn’t recall ever having encountered one before.
Birds ease the sorrow of having moved from a beloved place. And we have been delighted to discover that we are rooted now in a community of wildflower enthusiasts. More than one new acquaintance has told us—unsolicited—where to find pasque flowers or Dutchman’s breeches or wild geraniums. Their passion for spring blooms has been generous and specific, so that we have been aimed, not just at particular parks, but at particular trees at particular bends on particular trails.
Not long ago, we drove Santiago to Mankato. It was one of those early hot days, with temperatures in the eighties, and the three of us stopped at Mom and Pop’s for ice cream. It was such a spectacular afternoon for ice cream that the shop and patio were crowded to capacity and we had to eat in our car with the windows rolled down. It was blissful. When we finished, we drove the car to a lot and picked up the Sakatah Trail on foot.
That was the day that the temperature plummeted over the course of a few hours. The sky became cloudy and shifty. The wind pushed. I took off my sunglasses and put them in my pocket. Raindrops started to speckle our backs. But it was comforting to be in the woods. It was cheerful. It felt like home in this prairie country that we don’t know very well. I studied the tree canopy, still unleafed against the bluffs, and Tim studied a cave below a footbridge beside a thin finger of water. Santiago trotted with his nose quivering next to blood root blossoms growing out of last year’s fallen leaves.
And then we saw the tiny, white trout lilies: a few, and then several, and eventually great patches of them in the understory. With their delicate, downward-facing petals and their broad, pink-spotted leaves, they induced the pleasure of a school of trout seen swimming through gray water. Neither Tim nor I had ever seen them in the wild. It seemed odd that no one had mentioned trout lilies to us, as if such abundant local flora could not be of interest. But we were agog.
We ordered native plants for the yard. While a handful of tulips and hyacinths have bloomed beside the house, we are the proprietors, mainly, of withered grass, dyed mulch, and traction grit plowed with the snow from the church parking lot. We waited too long to acquire spring plants, but some of our summer bloomers have arrived. We spent a Saturday putting bare roots and seeds into the ground, and when we lugged out hoses to water them, a lovely rain began to fall. We filled up a cart at Karen’s Flowers, too. Tim arranged pots full of annuals for the patio, and I started an herb garden outside the kitchen. But we are looking forward to watching our land awaken. We like the shy welcome of wildflowers.
J. Anderson is a writer who moved from the Twin Cities to St. Peter to live a smaller, richer life. Send thoughts on the column to lasttheater@icloud.com.