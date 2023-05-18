Rhubarb is flourishing in our backyard. The first pie I ever made was a double-crust rhubarb pie. It was Memorial Day weekend, and one of my aunts had died unexpectedly the day before. My mother’s heartbreak broke me, and making a pie was an homage to the shy but welcoming domesticity of her sister. The dough coming together between my palms soothed me. I cut a heart into the top crust, sprinkled it with sugar, and glazed it with rhubarb syrup. I began to love baking that afternoon. My father likes a rhubarb pie, and I often make one for his birthday. We eat it cold, with vanilla ice cream.

J. Anderson is a writer who moved from the Twin Cities to St. Peter to live a smaller, richer life. Send thoughts on the column to lasttheater@icloud.com.

