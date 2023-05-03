The house that my partner Tim and I bought in St. Peter is large. It has a front porch, a back stair, a cellar door, plumbing for three baths and a two-car garage. In Robbinsdale — where we have a house that we are in the process of selling — we have to shovel snow from around the two cars that we park on a narrow driveway, bumper to bumper so as not to block the sidewalk.
That house is sweet — with two, pretty baths, a long, silvery kitchen and little, hinged windows that open into the house. My godmother calls it a cottage. There is no garage. We weren’t looking for a larger house. We were looking for a smaller life. We have been passionate lovers of urban culture — patrons of restaurants and clubs, museums and shops, bakeries and breweries and theaters and parks — but we wanted a little less.
We were interested, not so much in having a garage, as in getting rid of a car. We had a vision of leaving our house in the morning and walking to the local cafe for coffee, then carrying our cups to the river to watch the day dawn. We engaged a friend named Thom, who is a realtor, and he drove us up and down the eastern borderland of Minnesota, looking at houses along the St. Croix and the Mississippi.
We were startled by how many river towns have no natural shoreline and no access to the water, by how great, gray buildings skulk, often empty, where trees and rushes and wildflowers must once have been. The economic vitality of these towns appears to be in concert with their organic vitality, which is to say that where there is a riverbank stripped of the flora and fauna that ought to be its companions, the storefronts are equally ruined and dark.
I attended Gustavus Adolphus College in the 1980's; so, I had some knowledge of St. Peter. It fulfilled the criteria of being close to the Twin Cities, where Tim and I both have aging parents. And I knew that citizens could access the Minnesota River because I once wrote an essay for my Swedish class about standing on the Broadway Avenue bridge in spring and watching the ice floes pass on the water beneath it.
I visited on St. Patrick’s Day last year with my dog Santiago — before Tim was living with us — and we walked the trails there and at Traverse des Sioux, where the restored prairie had nicely weathered the drought. Each time Tim and I drove into St. Peter with Thom, all three of us turned our heads to the side windows, reading aloud the signs on the shops along Minnesota Avenue. That main drag presented a toothy smile: there were housewares and gifts and clothing, hardware and art and pies, a spa, a barber, plants, three grocery stores.
I pointed excitedly when I saw a couple pushing a stroller along the sidewalk in December: evidence of a pedestrian-friendly city. We had a rule that we observed when house-hunting: we had to eat in each town where we contemplated residing. More than once, we circled a town, looking for an eatery that had gone out of business. Tasting the local food was important, but it was secondary to experiencing the community. In those cities where railroads and other industry predominated, the coffee shops and luncheonettes that survived were dimly lit, the staff tetchy, the customers contained.
For all the romance that attends the notion of small-town life in America, many of the people and places that we visited seemed to be depressed, as if in some way they did not have what they needed. Tim and I began courting St. Peter because the toasted sandwiches at the coop were delicious and we ate them surrounded by people of every age sunning themselves beside walls made of glass.
We happened to visit during an art crawl one weekend, and we bought a print from a man showing his work in the back of a music shop. At the conclusion of each trip, we stopped for a scone or a cookie or a muffin at River Rock Coffee & Tea, where the good cheer of the baristas was noteworthy. It struck us that people in St. Peter were happy. We had to wait for a house. That was all right: I am inclined toward less urgency these days, just like I am inclined toward less busy-ness, less noise, less light, less speed, less desire, less struggle.
We looked at a house with a significant yard where we imagined Santiago playing, but the interior needed repairs we couldn’t afford. We looked at a house on the north side of town. It was lovely, but it had no yard at all — like a riverbank stripped of its companions. An entire month passed during which no houses came on the market. A friend asked what my non-negotiables were for a new residence, and I couldn’t think of any. I like all kinds of things that our new house doesn’t have: fireplaces, bookcases, conifers.
But when Thom first sent us a link to the real estate listing, Tim and I saw that the house was located precisely where we wanted it to be: on a plot from which we can walk to a café and then to the river — as well as to the library, the hardware store, the community pool, the post office, indeed, to everything that is necessary to living a good life. It’s a house that will enable us to sell a car and shrink our footprints. It took us over a month to move in.
Our new house is aged, and, while the battered stove works, and cleaning heals a lot of ills, ministrations were required. We were excited to tear out the carpeting and reveal hardwood floors. But when workers arrived, they found that the beautiful, old planks didn’t quite reach the walls. They were just a little bit smaller.